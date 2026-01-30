VFW Post 1451 Comedy Show w/ Laughter Saves Lives

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Admission for 8 guests, table reservation, discounted cost (buy 7 tickets get 1 free).
Free ticket. Thank you for your service!
-Name change to [your business] presents..
-Names in official press release
-2 FB & IG mentions
-Brief Mic time at event
-prime location table space
-4 complimentary tickets & private table up front
-2 FB & IG mentions
-vendor table space
-2 complimentary tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!