VFW Post 1451

Hosted by

VFW Post 1451

About this event

VFW Post 1451 Comedy Show w/ Laughter Saves Lives

31 Reid St

South River, NJ 08882, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Group Table Admission
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission for 8 guests, table reservation, discounted cost (buy 7 tickets get 1 free).

Free* for Veteran/Servicemembers
Free

Free ticket. Thank you for your service!

TITLE SPONSOR (1)
$400

-Name change to [your business] presents..

-Names in official press release

-2 FB & IG mentions

-Brief Mic time at event

-prime location table space

-4 complimentary tickets & private table up front

Sponsor (5)
$100

-2 FB & IG mentions

-vendor table space

-2 complimentary tickets

Add a donation for VFW Post 1451

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!