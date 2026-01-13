Still Serving Pickleball Muster

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About this event
Registration:
$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category. you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose beginner or advanced category
Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!
$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category. you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose advanced category
Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!
$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category. you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose beginner or advanced category
Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!
$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category. you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose advanced category
Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!
$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category. you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose beginner or advanced category
Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!
$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category. you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose advanced category
Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!
Burger chips and drink
Hot dog chips and drink
$
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