VFW Post 2557

Hosted by

VFW Post 2557

About this event

Still Serving Pickleball Muster

254 Fairplay St

Rutledge, GA 30663, USA

Women’s beginner/advanced (up to 2.99)
$40

Registration:

$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category.  you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose beginner or advanced category

Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!

womens advanced (3.0 to 5)
$40

$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category.  you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose advanced category

Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!

Men’s beginner/intermediate (up to 2.99)
$40

$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category.  you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose beginner or advanced category

Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!

Men’s advanced (3.0 to 5)
$40

$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category.  you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose advanced category

Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!

Mixed doubles beginner (up to 2.5)
$40

$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category.  you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose beginner or advanced category

Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!

Mixed doubles advanced ( 3.0 to 5)
$40

$40.00 per team. One team per registration, i.e. two players only need one to register, and category.  you must use the the rating of the highest member to choose advanced category

Spots are strictly limited to 10 teams per division, so lock in your partner and secure your spot today. Let’s hit the courts and keep serving our community!

Lunch hamburger plate
$12

Burger chips and drink

Hot dog plate
$10

Hot dog chips and drink

Add a donation for VFW Post 2557

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!