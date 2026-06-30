Bold white text on a dark, textured background reads "LIVING A LIFE OF SERVICE" above "#STILLSERVING" with the VFW logo at the top.
Veterans of Foreign Wars

Hosted by

Veterans of Foreign Wars

About this event

VFW Post 584 Veteran of the Year Banquet Sponsorship Packages

3201 Pacific Blvd SW

Albany, OR 97321, USA

Honorable Mention
$100

Every Sponsorship counts towards our goal. This Honorable mention is at the banquet event. A Special Thanks to your business for your support during our remarks.

Diamond Sponsor $3500 - Package
$3,500

Named Presenting Sponsor - $3,500.00

Includes:

· One table of 8 at the banquet

· Honorable mention at the banquet, and throughout the evening

· Two social media posts during October and November highlighting your organization as the Presenting Banquet Sponsor

· Full double-page spread “thank you veterans” ad in the parade program

· Large logo on the Banquet banner

· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route

· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages

Platinum Sponsor $2000 - Package
$2,000

Platinum Sponsor $2000 - Package

Includes:

· One table of 8 at the banquet

· Honorable mention at the banquet, and throughout the evening

· One social media post during October highlighting your organization as a platinum sponsor

· Full-page” thank you veterans” ad in the parade program

· Logo on banquet banner

· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route

· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages

Gold Sponsor $1500 - Package
$1,500

Gold Sponsor $1500 - Package

Includes:

· One half table of 4 at the banquet

· Honorable mention at the banquet

· Half-page” thank you veterans” ad in the parade program

· One social media post during October highlighting your organization as a Star Sponsor

· Logo on the Banquet banner

· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route

· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages

Silver Sponsor $1000 - Package
$1,000

Silver Sponsor $1000 - Package

Includes:

· Two tickets for the banquet

· Honorable mention at the banquet

· One-eighth page” thank you veterans” ad in the parade program

· Logo on the Banquet banner

· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route

· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages

Bronze Sponsor $500 - Package
$500

Bronze Sponsor $500 - Package

Includes:

· Logo included in social media post highlighting White Sponsors

· Logo in the parade program

· Logo on the Banquet banner

· Acknowledgment on the parade website

Table Sponsor $250
$250

Table Sponsor $250

Includes:

  • Logo Displayed at the banquet
  • Business name displayed at the table.
  • Guest Gift Table available for Sponsor Merch Giveaway (Business Provided Merch, example: pens, cups, shirts, swag bags, ect)
Add a donation for Veterans of Foreign Wars

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