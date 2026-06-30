VFW Post 584 Veteran of the Year Banquet Sponsorship Packages

Named Presenting Sponsor - $3,500.00

Includes:

· One table of 8 at the banquet

· Honorable mention at the banquet, and throughout the evening

· Two social media posts during October and November highlighting your organization as the Presenting Banquet Sponsor

· Full double-page spread “thank you veterans” ad in the parade program

· Large logo on the Banquet banner

· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route

· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages