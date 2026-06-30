VFW Post 584 Veteran of the Year Banquet Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
Every Sponsorship counts towards our goal. This Honorable mention is at the banquet event. A Special Thanks to your business for your support during our remarks.
Named Presenting Sponsor - $3,500.00
Includes:
· One table of 8 at the banquet
· Honorable mention at the banquet, and throughout the evening
· Two social media posts during October and November highlighting your organization as the Presenting Banquet Sponsor
· Full double-page spread “thank you veterans” ad in the parade program
· Large logo on the Banquet banner
· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route
· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages
Platinum Sponsor $2000 - Package
Includes:
· One table of 8 at the banquet
· Honorable mention at the banquet, and throughout the evening
· One social media post during October highlighting your organization as a platinum sponsor
· Full-page” thank you veterans” ad in the parade program
· Logo on banquet banner
· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route
· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages
Gold Sponsor $1500 - Package
Includes:
· One half table of 4 at the banquet
· Honorable mention at the banquet
· Half-page” thank you veterans” ad in the parade program
· One social media post during October highlighting your organization as a Star Sponsor
· Logo on the Banquet banner
· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route
· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages
Silver Sponsor $1000 - Package
Includes:
· Two tickets for the banquet
· Honorable mention at the banquet
· One-eighth page” thank you veterans” ad in the parade program
· Logo on the Banquet banner
· Acknowledgment by announcers along the parade route
· Acknowledgment on the parade website and social media pages
Bronze Sponsor $500 - Package
Includes:
· Logo included in social media post highlighting White Sponsors
· Logo in the parade program
· Logo on the Banquet banner
· Acknowledgment on the parade website
Table Sponsor $250
Includes:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!