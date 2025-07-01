VFW Post 6393 Auxiliary's Shop

Rubber Duck in Jeep item
Rubber Duck in Jeep item
Rubber Duck in Jeep
$5

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.

2” Rubber Duck in 3.5” Rubber Jeep. Ducks and Jeep colors vary. Limited Quantities.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

S-XL VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
S-XL VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
S-XL VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
S-XL VFW AUX Jeep shirt
$27

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Available in white, Olive, Navy, and Storm. Sizes XS-XL. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

2XL VFW AUX Jeep Shirt item
2XL VFW AUX Jeep Shirt item
2XL VFW AUX Jeep Shirt item
2XL VFW AUX Jeep Shirt
$29

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit. Available in White, Olive, Navy, and Storm.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

3XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
3XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
3XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
3XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt
$31

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit. Available in White, Navy, Olive, and Storm.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

4XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
4XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
4XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt item
4XL- VFW AUX Jeep shirt
$33

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit. Available in White, Navy, Olive, and Storm.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

XS-XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
XS-XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
XS-XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
XS-XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie
$40

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.

Available in sizes XS-XL and Navy, Army, White

65% Cotton, 25% Recycled Polyester, 10% Polyester

Hidden pockets, ribbed cuff and hem with 5% Spandex

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

2XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
2XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
2XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
2XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie
$42

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.

Available in Navy, Army, and White.

65% Cotton, 25% Recycled Polyester, 10% Polyester

Hidden pockets, ribbed cuff and hem with 5% Spandex

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

3XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
3XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
3XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie item
3XL VFW AUX Jeep Hoodie
$44

PICK UP at VFW Post 6393 in Yardley, Pa.

Available in Navy, Army, and White.

65% Cotton, 25% Recycled Polyester, 10% Polyester

Hidden pockets, ribbed cuff and hem with 5% Spandex

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

XS-XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
XS-XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
XS-XL Remember Everyone Deployed
$25

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

2XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
2XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
2XL Remember Everyone Deployed
$27

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

3XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
3XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
3XL Remember Everyone Deployed
$29

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

4XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
4XL Remember Everyone Deployed item
4XL Remember Everyone Deployed
$31

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

XS - XL 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
XS - XL 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
XS - XL 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
XS - XL 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed
$27

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

2XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
2XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
2XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
2XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed
$29

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

3XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
3XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
3XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
3XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed
$31

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

4XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
4XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
4XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed item
4XL - 2 sided Remember Everyone Deployed
$33

Wear R.E.D. on Friday to bring awareness to those veterans that are still deployed.
100% cotton, unisex fit. Order up a size for looser fit.

* All Proceeds go towards local veterans and the betterment of our community*

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing