John Wiley Brock VFW Post 6683 of Enterprise Alabama

Hosted by

John Wiley Brock VFW Post 6683 of Enterprise Alabama

About this event

VFW Post 6683 Sponsorship

Bronze item
Bronze
$200

Your logo will be displayed on our website, which has over 1,000 regular followers each month, for 1 year from the date of donation.

Game Night Sponsor
$300

Sponsor the prizes for a single VFW Game Night (held monthly) and get exclusive advertising during the event. Your logo will be displayed on our website, which has over 1,000 regular followers each month, for 1 year from the date of donation, and advertising during and after the event on social media as the sponsor.

Silver item
Silver
$400

Your logo is displayed on all web content, newsletters (email/direct mail), and Digital Community Board advertisements at all community events for 1 year from the date of donation.

Gold item
Gold
$600

Your logo is displayed on all web content, newsletters (email/direct mail), and Digital Community Board advertisements at all community events for two years from the date of donation (a $200 dollar savings).

Platinum item
Platinum
$1,000

Your logo is displayed on all web content, newsletters (email/direct mail), and Digital Community Board advertisements at all community events for THREE years from the date of donation.

Add a donation for John Wiley Brock VFW Post 6683 of Enterprise Alabama

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!