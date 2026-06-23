A golf ball rests on a green putting surface next to a flag, with rolling hills and clouds in the background.

Hosted by

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Georgia

About this event

VFW Post 8433 and American Legion Post 122 Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament to Support Wreaths Across America in Grady Co. at Tired Creek Golf Course in Cairo, GA

1701 US-84 W

Cairo, GA 39827, USA

4-Person Scramble
$100

Entry fees are $100 per player due by registration. Handicaps required.

Mulligans 2 for $10
$10
Hole Sponsorship
$200

If you or your business would like to sponsor a hole this would greatly help out this endeavor to put a wreath on every veteran's grave. We will place a sign at a hole with your name or your business name on it. If you would like us to add a logo to the sign please email that to [email protected] or contact Terry Hartman @ (757) 272-7989.

Add a donation for Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Georgia

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