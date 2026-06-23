VFW Post 8433 and American Legion Post 122 Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament to Support Wreaths Across America in Grady Co. at Tired Creek Golf Course in Cairo, GA

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About this event
Entry fees are $100 per player due by registration. Handicaps required.
If you or your business would like to sponsor a hole this would greatly help out this endeavor to put a wreath on every veteran's grave. We will place a sign at a hole with your name or your business name on it. If you would like us to add a logo to the sign please email that to [email protected] or contact Terry Hartman @ (757) 272-7989.
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