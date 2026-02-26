VFW Post 8790

VFW Post 8790

VFW Post 8790 Golf Scramble

8502 Rio Grande St

Jersey Village, TX 77040, USA

Individual Player Entry
$150

Register as a single player to play in the golf scramble.

Team of 4 Entry
$550

Register your team of 4 to play in the golf scramble.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Includes Hole Sponsor, Social Media Advertisement, Sponsorship Banner ,and 8x8 Brick with logo for VFW Patio.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Includes Hole Sponsor, Social Media Advertisement, Sponsorship Banner, and small custom brick for VFW patio (4x8)

Lunch Sponsor
$2,250

Lunch will be held back at VFW Post 8790 for awards, contribute to food for lunch!

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,750

Contribute to the fundraising efforts by helping us feed golfers before Tee Time!

Drink Sponsor
$2,500

This will go toward drinks to celebrate after the golf day. Stickers will be printed with sponsoring logo on our plastic cups served.

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor goodie bags for golfers. Logo will be printed on some merchandise.

Hole 1 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 2 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 3 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 4 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 5 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 6 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 7 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 8 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 9 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 10 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 11 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 12 Sponor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 13 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 14 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 15 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 16 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 17 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Hole 18 Sponsor
$300

Printed advertisement at hole.

Closest to the pin
$1,500

Sponsor the challenge!

Add a donation for VFW Post 8790

$

