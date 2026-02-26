VFW Post 8790 Golf Scramble

Hosted by
Register as a single player to play in the golf scramble.
Register your team of 4 to play in the golf scramble.
Includes Hole Sponsor, Social Media Advertisement, Sponsorship Banner ,and 8x8 Brick with logo for VFW Patio.
Includes Hole Sponsor, Social Media Advertisement, Sponsorship Banner, and small custom brick for VFW patio (4x8)
Lunch will be held back at VFW Post 8790 for awards, contribute to food for lunch!
Contribute to the fundraising efforts by helping us feed golfers before Tee Time!
This will go toward drinks to celebrate after the golf day. Stickers will be printed with sponsoring logo on our plastic cups served.
Sponsor goodie bags for golfers. Logo will be printed on some merchandise.
Printed advertisement at hole.
Sponsor the challenge!
