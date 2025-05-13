VGA Flipping Awesome Booster's Silent Auction

SAHARA Staycation-Deluxe Room and Resort Credit-Value $750
$300
Starting bid
Spend your day lounging at the Pool to beat the Vegas Heat! YOU WILL ENJOY:
A Two-Night Stay in A Deluxe Room (A $600 Value)
Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Not available during city-wide conventions. Not available on holidays.
$150 Resort Credit
A $150 credit valid at participating outlets at SAHARA Las Vegas will be applied to your room folio.
VALUE: $750
Braud's Funnel Cake Cafe-Town Square - Value $50
$15
Starting bid
Braud's Funnel Cakes, a family owned business since 2006, opened the First and Only gourmet Funnel Cake Café in Las Vegas inside Town Square Mall. Offering over 18 delicious sweet & savory options from the traditional Strawberry & Whip to the Not So Traditional Banana Split, Bacon, Peach Cobbler, Banana Pudding, Chicken, S'mores, and more. Also serving ice cream waffle bowls, floats, and beverages.
YOU WILL ENJOY:
Funnel Cake Family Four Pack (which includes 4 funnel cakes and 4 beverages, excluding floats)
VALUE: $50
Sunset Station Strike Zone - Value $220
$70
Starting bid
Strike Zone at Sunset Station. With 72 lanes & endless fun, there’s nothing quite like the Strike Zone at Sunset Station.
YOU WILL ENJOY:
The Contender package, including 2 hours of unlimited bowling with up to 5 pairs of shoe rentals.
VALUE: $220
gorjana Jewelry Gift Certificate - Value $150
$45
Starting bid
Home of the Parker Necklace and other fine jewelry from a family built jewelry store.
YOU WILL ENJOY:
$150 gift certificate good at gorjana Jewelry
www.gorjana.com
Chicken N Pickle - Henderson - Value $100
$35
Starting bid
Where food and fun spill into the court! Shuffleboard, Pickleball, Cornhole, Ping Pong and great food at your fingertips!
YOU WILL ENJOY:
60 minutes of court time
Paddle and ball rental for 4
2 shareables
VALUE: $100
Atomic Museum Vegas - Value $145
$50
Starting bid
The National Atomic Testing Museum (Atomic Museum), is a national science, history, and educational institution that tells the story of America’s nuclear weapons testing program at the Nevada Test Site.
YOU WILL ENJOY:
5 complimentary museum passes
VALUE: $145
GiBoard Balance Trainer - Value $200
$80
Starting bid
Balance Training for Everyone, Everywhere!
The GiBoard trains stability, motor skills, and balance and offers effective training and challenging workouts. Versatile balancing, jumping, challenging workouts, or just fun tricks, GiBoard is never boring! Bonus points: while you are having a great time, you improve your posture, fitness, and creativity.
YOU WILL ENJOY:
One classic GiBoard Balance Trainer
VALUE: $200
Illuminarium - Area15 - Value $80
$25
Starting bid
What is Illuminarium?
Illuminarium is a place where you can experience the extraordinary. The immersive venue uses cutting edge visual, audio and projection technology to transport guests to new places. From entirely new worlds in the Lite-Brite experience, enjoying a sasavana on the moon during Immersive Yoga, or watching a game while on the field, Illuminarium’s experiences are unlike anything you have seen before. Transport yourself – experience new places! Where will you go?
YOU WILL ENJOY:
2 general admission tickets to show of your choosing
Value: $80
Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix - Value $160
$60
Starting bid
Sprint & Family Karts
2 Tracks, 2-Seater Karts, and 2 Times the Fun!
YOU WILL ENJOY:
four 1-hour go-kart passes
VALUE: $160
Piggy Tails Pet Spa & More - Value $65-$150
$30
Starting bid
Package Bath & Full Haircut (Face Included) - Shampoo & Condition - Nail Trim/Dremmal - Ear Cleaning - Anal Glands - Bandana/Bows - Cologne
Small Dogs (0-20lbs)
$65
Medium Dogs (20-40lbs)
$80
Large Dogs (40-65lbs)
$100
X-Large Dogs (65+lbs)
$120 - $150
YOU WILL ENJOY: Free full groom
VALUE: $65-$150 (depending on size of dog)
Henderson Silver Knights
$30
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: A certificate for 2 tickets to any '25-26' season home game
Wines for Humanity - Value $250
$75
Starting bid
Our Wine Tastings are nothing short of an experience. Whether you gather in your home or online, these gatherings are a pour above and oh-so-easy to Host. You bring your friends and family, while your Wine Advisor takes care of the details. So you can sit back, sip away and savor the handcrafted blends, all the while support your sponsored charity (VGA FAB). YOU WILL ENJOY: Private wine tasting. What to expect:
A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize your tasting event experience. Up to 18 people to attend the tasting. There is a one time $22 handling fee for the wine samples and
glasses to be provided to you (this is separate from your auction bid, and paid directly to the company upon scheduling/delivery). At least 5 bottles of exclusive wines to taste from around the world. All the knowledge and tidbits about wine that you have always wanted to know provided to you by an experienced, dedicated
Wine Advisor. If any wine is selected at the tasting, a portion of it will go to the selected charity (VGA FAB). VALUE: $250
The Range 702 - Couples Therapy - Value $320
$125
Starting bid
The Perfect Date in Las Vegas: Looking for a fun date idea in Sin City? Bring your significant other to The Range 702 to experience the thrill of shooting real machine guns! Whether you’re a gun enthusiast or never shot a firearm in your life, our Couples Therapy experience is a perfect date idea for couples who love a good rush of adrenaline. Book your exciting Vegas date night at our shooting range! Couples Therapy Experience Includes:
Glock (10 Rounds)
1911 (7 Rounds)
Glock Roni (20 Rounds)
MP5 (20 Rounds)
AK47 (20 Rounds)
M4 (20 Rounds)
*All guns subject to availability.
Add-Ons Included:
Targets, eye, & ear protection YOU WILL ENJOY: 1 Couples Therapy Package VALUE: $320
Popcorn Girls Tin filled with goodies - Value $100
$30
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: a popcorn tin filled to the brim with popcorn and other goodies and sweet treats. VALUE: $100
FLIPnOUT Xtreme (2 pack VIP) - Value $80
$25
Starting bid
Flip N Out Xtreme is Las Vegas’ first choice for fun and xtreme adventure. With two great locations in Henderson and Summerlin, our Las Vegas indoor trampoline parks deliver fun for all ages. With so much to offer including xtreme jumping, trampoline sports and an indoor activity center, Flip N Out Xtreme has something for everyone. YOU WILL ENJOY: 2 pack of VIP Passes (ALL DAY!!) VALUE: $80
FLIPnOUT Xtreme (2 pack VIP) - Value $80
$25
Starting bid
Flip N Out Xtreme is Las Vegas’ first choice for fun and xtreme adventure. With two great locations in Henderson and Summerlin, our Las Vegas indoor trampoline parks deliver fun for all ages. With so much to offer including xtreme jumping, trampoline sports and an indoor activity center, Flip N Out Xtreme has something for everyone. YOU WILL ENJOY: 2 pack of VIP Passes (ALL DAY!!) VALUE: $80
FLIPnOUT Xtreme (2 pack VIP) - Value $80
$25
Starting bid
Flip N Out Xtreme is Las Vegas’ first choice for fun and xtreme adventure. With two great locations in Henderson and Summerlin, our Las Vegas indoor trampoline parks deliver fun for all ages. With so much to offer including xtreme jumping, trampoline sports and an indoor activity center, Flip N Out Xtreme has something for everyone. YOU WILL ENJOY: 2 pack of VIP Passes (ALL DAY!!) VALUE: $80
FLIPnOUT Xtreme (4 pack VIP) - Value $160
$50
Starting bid
Flip N Out Xtreme is Las Vegas’ first choice for fun and xtreme adventure. With two great locations in Henderson and Summerlin, our Las Vegas indoor trampoline parks deliver fun for all ages. With so much to offer including xtreme jumping, trampoline sports and an indoor activity center, Flip N Out Xtreme has something for everyone. YOU WILL ENJOY: 4 pack of VIP Passes (ALL DAY!!) VALUE: $160
Refuge Climbing and Fitness Center - Value $40
$12
Starting bid
They are primarily a bouldering gym, but also have 3 boards (2019 Moonboard, Tension Board 1 & 2) and 3 auto-belays.
Bouldering is climbing on shorter walls without a rope. There is padded flooring below all bouldering areas. YOU WILL ENJOY: 2 Day Passes VALUE: $40
Flyover - Value $160
$65
Starting bid
Flyover grabs all your senses to immerse you in landscapes, stories and culture. Using the power of unique perspectives, the sensations of flight and complete sensory engagement, you'll soar over, around and through the world's most epic places. YOU WILL ENJOY: 4 single experience tickets VALUE: $160
Summer House Tan - Value $75
$25
Starting bid
Spray Tanning meets Modern Luxury. They’ve redefined tanning as a self-care ritual, blending modern luxury with personalized care. From the moment you arrive, every detail is designed to elevate your experience and reveal your most radiant self. YOU WILL ENJOY: 1 Signature Air Brush Tan VALUE: $75
Five Iron Golf - Value $250
$100
Starting bid
We’re blurring the lines between indoor golf and entertainment. State-of-the-art simulators and world-class instruction meet premium events and amenities plus delectable food and cocktail menus. Five Iron is fostering a dynamic, engaging, and fun atmosphere for golf enthusiasts and party-goers alike. YOU WILL ENJOY: $250 gift car Gift Card to be used on simulator rentals, lessons or food and beverage VALUE: $250
Las Vegas Aviators - Value $72
$20
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: Family 4 pack of tickets VALUE: $72
Topgolf - Value $388
$160
Starting bid
Whether you’re an aspiring golf pro or picking up a club for the first time, Topgolf is fun for everybody. Their giant targets make it easy to score no matter your swing. And their fancy golf balls and Toptracer technology keep track of every shot, so you can focus on the fun. YOU WILL ENJOY: Two 2-hour gameplay cards VALUE: $388
Total Wine & More-Private Wine Tasting & discount-Value $600
$240
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for 20*
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. VALUE: $600** YOU WILL ALSO ENJOY: A 30% discount for purchasing Winery Direct wines: Please do not shop your wines first! Once the 30% discount has been verified, you will be paired with one of our wine team members to assist you with a wine selection that will fit within your budget.
The Pottery Shop - Two 6-month passes - Value $110
$35
Starting bid
Contemporary Paint your own Pottery Studio in Las Vegas - Open late for you to paint! They are a contemporary and modern pottery studio that specializes in paint your own pottery (PYOP), clay classes, and other creative offerings. YOU WILL ENJOY: 2 6-month memberships.
6 MONTH MEMBERSHIP ($55):
No Studio fees for the member for 6 months;
Half-off studio fee for up to 1 additional guest when painting with member;
1 Free piece of bisque (valued up to $20) during membership period. VALUE: $110
Kendra Scott - Grayson Pave pieces - Value $125
$35
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Jewelry - Kendra Scott Grayson Cubic Zirconia Hexagon Pavé Stud Earrings
Sparkling pavé everywhere and a soft, refined shield shape make this stud an eye-catcher you'll wear for seasons to come.
Each approx.1/2"L x 1/4"W
Pierced with bullet-disc backs. The Grayson Silver Cuff Bracelet in White Crystal is a simple piece with maximum sparkle, perfect for stacking or dressing up solo. YOU WILL ENJOY: One pair pierced Grayson Pave Studs, One Grayson Pave Cuff. VALUE: $125
K1 SPEED - Value $85
$25
Starting bid
K1 SPEED - The Real Racing Experience. K1 supplies everything, helmets, headsocks, 100% electric Adult and Junior carts, tracks with the safest barrier in the industry, and a timing and scoring system - all inside locations with authentic racing memorabilia. YOU WILL ENJOY: Two 1-free race pass and licenses and Two $5 off a single race coupon. VALUE: $85
Lazy Dogs Restaurant - Value $135
$30
Starting bid
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is a casual American dining restaurant. It's known for its dog-friendly patio, handcrafted American food, and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant also has a bar and a cozy, mountain-vibe atmosphere. YOU WILL ENJOY: $100 Lazy Dogs Gift Card, 2 free appetizer cards and 2 free kids meal cards VALUE: $135
Scentsy-SOLD OUT NHL Golden Knight Warmer & gifts-Value $77
$25
Starting bid
Scentsy is known for its wickless candle system, where wax is melted using heat and released into the air, creating a fragrance. YOU WILL ENJOY: NHL Vegas Golden Nights Scentsy warmer, 2 NHL wax bars in Fresh Ice, wax bar in Almond Croissant, Travel Twist in Luna, Scentsy Car Bar in Squeeze the Day (all items currently out of stock on website!). VALUE: $77
Springs Preserve - Value $40
$12
Starting bid
The Springs Preserve is a 180-acre cultural institution designed to commemorate Las Vegas' dynamic history and to provide a vision for a sustainable future. Featuring museums, galleries, outdoor events, a colorful botanical garden and an interpretive trail system, the Springs Preserve has evolved into a world-class attraction providing a glimpse of the origins of Las Vegas. YOU WILL ENJOY: Family 4 pack of tickets VALUE: $40 (for Las Vegas residents), $80 (for non-residents)
Alexa Chaize Photography-30-min family session-Value $375
$150
Starting bid
As a true Las Vegas local, Alexa is familiar with all of the Las Vegas landscapes. Through the bright lights of downtown, the one of a kind resort, or our stunning outdoors; she loves this city and is here to capture you in it. She's not just there to show up and take photos and leave, she will be there before and after to help your vision come to life; creating beautiful, vibrant, and fun memories together with you.
YOU WILL ENJOY: 30 minute family photo session, that includes styling and location guidance, online digital gallery and print release (includes 25 photos) and access to print store. VALUE: $375 WWW.ALEXACHAIZEPHOTOGRAPHY.COM
Desert Pines Golf Club - Foursome of Golf - Value $400
$120
Starting bid
Desert Pines is often referred to as Las Vegas' Top Strategic Course and is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from downtown and less than 15 minutes from the Strip. The best of Vegas golf, Desert Pines was recognized as one of the best upscale courses in the country by Golf Digest and was selected as a host course by The Golf Channel for the very popular Big Break II. It also ranked in the Top 50 of Public Golf Courses in the Country by the 2009 GolfDigest's Readers Choice. Featuring the award-winning design of iconic golf course architect Dye Design, the only two-tiered, climate-controlled practice facility in Las Vegas, the best pace of play in the city, and the upscale service and amenities that rival the finest private golf clubs, Desert Pines Golf Club provides daily fee golfers with a foursome of reasons to visit. From its spectacular layout reminiscent of golf in the Carolinas, to its luxurious clubhouse - which pays homage to golf's greatest legends, Desert Pines offers locals and travelers alike a memorable experience just 15 minutes from the famed Las Vegas Strip. YOU WILL ENJOY: Golfing for 4, carts included, range balls included. Valid Tuesday - Thursday Only, valid for 12 months of purchase. VALUE: $400
The Salt Room - Value $390
$155
Starting bid
Salt is renowned for its ability to purify the air, release stress-reducing negative ions, and support respiratory health. It creates a calming environment that can enhance mood and improve sleep. During our Halotherapy sessions, pharmaceutical-grade salt is gently dispersed into the air, working to clear the respiratory system, reduce inflammation, and relieve conditions such as asthma, allergies, and bronchitis. This dual approach promotes relaxation, enhances overall lung health, and supports your well-being in a soothing and rejuvenating setting. YOU WILL ENJOY: Ultimate Allergy Relief Certificate (10 x Halotherapy Sessions Certificate) VALUE: $390
John Wick Experience - Value $256
$105
Starting bid
The doors to the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE invite you into the dangerous and captivating world inspired by the hit movie franchise where loyalty is tested, alliances are forged, and danger is just a breath away. Stepping through the doors of the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE is no ordinary visit. As you cross the threshold of the John Wick Las Vegas Continental, you’ll embark on an action-packed mission, where every choice matters and every encounter adds to the experience. The Manager and John Wick Las Vegas Continental staff await your arrival— are they friend or foe? You’ll have to roll the dice and decide quickly—or face the consequences. YOU WILL ENJOY: a 4-pack of general admission tickets VALUE: $256
The Board Wolf - personalized for VGA - Value $130
$50
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: A VGA Engraved 11.4x11/4 premium Acacia board with juice grooves, set of 4 Acacia circle coasters with stand; gift basket VALUE: $130
Raiders - Signed Football by Jackson Powers-Johnson $1500
$350
Starting bid
Jackson Powers-Johnson Autographed Football!! YOU WILL ENJOY: NFL Full Size Community Relations/Promotional Football, signed and provided directly by Raiders Community Relations Team; Value: $1500
John's Incredible Pizza - Value $74
$25
Starting bid
ALL. YOU. CAN. EAT. Pizza. Pasta. Salad. You name it, they've got it. Dig into your favorite dishes made fresh daily! And STIR UP SOME FUN. Step into a world of fun! The game room has over 100 exciting games, rides, and attractions you’ll absolutely love. YOU WILL ENJOY: Admission for 4 for the Endless Buffet & Drinks for 2 Hours VALUE: $74
Mob Museum - Value $70
$20
Starting bid
All the Dirt. All in One Place. The best stories are found by digging under the surface. At The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, they put in the work to get to the bottom of some of history’s most intriguing tales, exploring the age-old dichotomy of good guys vs. bad guys. YOU WILL ENJOY: 2 general admission tickets VALUE: $70
Desert Dogs - Tickets and Merch - Value $250
$100
Starting bid
The Desert Dog represents all that Las Vegas Lacrosse embodies – scrappy and cunning, friendly but fierce, and powerful alone but unstoppable as a pack. Desert Dogs Lacrosse moves fast and innovates quickly. They operate with a pack mentality, which means they look after their own. YOU WILL ENJOY: Family 4 pack of Tickets, Size XL Desert Dogs Jersey and other promotional items VALUE: $250
Black Bear Diner - Dinner for Two - Value $60
$15
Starting bid
Black Bear Diner offers a fantastic place to relax and grab a bite to eat, whether you’re an early riser ready to fill your day with excitement or if you wake up mid-afternoon after taking advantage of all the city’s offerings. YOU WILL ENJOY: gift Certificate value of $60 Dinner for two (two entrees and non-alcoholic beverages) VALUE: $60
Wines for Humanity - Value $250
$75
Starting bid
Our Wine Tastings are nothing short of an experience. Whether you gather in your home or online, these gatherings are a pour above and oh-so-easy to Host. You bring your friends and family, while your Wine Advisor takes care of the details. So you can sit back, sip away and savor the handcrafted blends, all the while support your sponsored charity (VGA FAB). YOU WILL ENJOY: Private wine tasting. What to expect:
A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize your tasting event experience. Up to 18 people to attend the tasting. There is a one time $22 handling fee for the wine samples and
glasses to be provided to you (this is separate from your auction bid, and paid directly to the company upon scheduling/delivery). At least 5 bottles of exclusive wines to taste from around the world. All the knowledge and tidbits about wine that you have always wanted to know provided to you by an experienced, dedicated
Wine Advisor. If any wine is selected at the tasting, a portion of it will go to the selected charity (VGA FAB). VALUE: $250
Lala Photography - In-Studio Family Session - Value $99
$30
Starting bid
At LaLa Photography, they have a little different approach to family sets. They believe that capturing the bond and relationships in a family is more important then the backdrop. They like to keep family drops classic, and clean to not distract from the emotions and relationships they are trying to show in the photos. YOU WILL ENJOY: Voucher for one free family in-studio session at either of the Lala Photography studios (Summerlin or Henderson). A family session is a 45-minute session with 2 sets (classic wall and one custom set) and 2 outfit changes, up to 6 people, and you will receive 5 digital images. Additional images or prints are available for purchase during viewing. VALUE: $99
Lala Photography - Monthly Special Session - Value $69
$20
Starting bid
The monthly special has one to three set choices on designated sets during specified times of the year. You will choose one set for your session. YOU WILL ENJOY: a voucher for one free monthly special session at either Lala location (Summerlin or Henderson). Monthly specials are 20-minute sessions with multiple sets that coordinate to the season. A schedule of current sets is available on their website. This free session includes 3 digital images. Additional images or prints are available for purchase during your viewing. VALUE: $69
Lala Photography - Monthly Special Session - Value $69
$20
Starting bid
The monthly special has one to three set choices on designated sets during specified times of the year. You will choose one set for your session. YOU WILL ENJOY: a voucher for one free monthly special session at either Lala location (Summerlin or Henderson). Monthly specials are 20-minute sessions with multiple sets that coordinate to the season. A schedule of current sets is available on their website. This free session includes 3 digital images. Additional images or prints are available for purchase during your viewing. VALUE: $69
Pink Door Popcorn Gift Basket and Goodies - Value $100
$25
Starting bid
Pink Door Gourmet Popcorn is crafted with premium organic ingredients for an indulgent experience you can feel good about. Each flavor is thoughtfully curated with your taste and well-being in mind, because you deserve the best. YOU WILL ENJOY: 2 bags, 1 tin of popcorn and goodies with 1 popcorn scoop from Pink Door Popcorn, large VGA personalized popcorn bowl (Handcrafted of lightweight, natural moso bamboo that includes anti-microbial properties, large bowl measures a generous 6"H x 12" in diameter with natural tones unique to each piece, features a brilliant red finish on the outside, polished with olive oil on the inside). VALUE: $100
Backstage Beauty - Living Proof hair care package-Value $129
$40
Starting bid
Backstage Beauty Salon provides hair cuts, style and color along with manicures, pedicures, and skin treatments for men, women, children, & seniors. YOU WILL ENJOY: Living Proof Hair care products for Curly hair including: Curl Shampoo (3.4 oz), Conditioner (3.4 oz), Elongator (8oz and 3.4 oz), Moisturizing Shine Oil (1.4 oz), and 5 samples from Eminence skincare. VALUE: $129 plus samples
Declan's Mining Co - Value $150
$45
Starting bid
Declan's Mining Co caters to stone collectors, rock enthusiasts, and adventurers of all ages, offering a wide variety of stones that inspire excitement and creativity. With the number 1 mining bucket experience, you'll uncover an ever-changing array of gemstones, minerals, crystals, and rocks, inviting you to explore the wonders of the natural world. Every bucket is carefully hand-packed with up to 16
different minerals, crystals, and stones, including multiple of each kind, to enrich your collection. YOU WILL ENJOY: The Mix Bucket! Inside you will find a mix of both tumbled and raw stones as well as a sifter. As always it includes their confetti sand (all mixed in with clean/filtered sand). You will also receive some hand picked special pieces including: a half polished rose quartz base (for heart-healing, compassion and unconditional love); an angelite tower, perfect for bringing peace, connection and guidance; an orgonite tower, a unique energy-balancing tool designed to cleanse and amplify positive vibrations; an amethyst cupcake with a sparkling druzy base; and a jumbo rhodonite egg that radiates loving and nurturing energy. VALUE: $150 .
Vegas Thrill - tickets and merch - Value $200
$50
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: tickets for 4 for the 2026 home season, an XL Thrill t-shirt, a L Thrill t-shirt, a pair of Thrill pajama pants, a pair of Thrill socks, a Thrill coffee mug, Thrill ice bucket, Thrill sweat towel, and mini Thrill championship volley ball. VALUE: $200
Flowers by Michelle - Seasonal Gift Basket - Value $150
$45
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: Gift basket with canisters, towel, calendar, and othr decorative litchen items. VALUE: $150
Velocity Esports - Value $150
$45
Starting bid
Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games near you, premier esports lounges, bowling, billiards lounges, table games, esports tournaments and other in person entertainment features. Whether competing in a tournament, having a fun video game lounge night out with family and friends, or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games in person at one of their venues, their commitment is to deliver “Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun”® to our guests of all aages.YOU WILL ENJOY: Dine and Play for Two, including an appetizer, two entrees, 2 softdrinks, a milkshake to share, and two 1-hour game cards. VALUE: $150
Rex Center Family 4 Pack - Value $160
$25
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: Family 4 pack - 4 Half day pass includes unlimited Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Climbing Walls and Mini Golf and a Pizza to share. All other activities are paid separately on a first come first serve basis. VALUE: $160
Pinot's Palette - Value $130
$35
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: $100 gift card for Pinot's Palette, Pinot's Palette pen and painting VALUE: $135
Sky Zone - Summerlin - Value $104
$30
Starting bid
Sky Zone parks are full of one-of-a-kind attractions designed to push your limits, allow you to fly higher and just have tons and tons of fun. YOU WILL ENJOY: 4 90-minute Single Passes VALUE: $104 Valid only at the Summerlin location
Raising Cane's Gift Basket- Value $75
$20
Starting bid
YOU WILL ENJOY: Raising Cane's Gift Basket with insulated lunch bag, fre Can's meal and other Cane's goodiesVALUE: $75
