Valhalla High School PTO

Offered by

Valhalla High School PTO

About the memberships

VHS PTO 2025-26 Membership

Valhalla Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Welcome to the hall of heroes! Your Valhalla Membership shows your support for our students and teachers. It includes an exclusive Valhalla sticker to show your school spirit when you buy at a live event!

Thor membership
$50

Valid for one year

Bring the THUNDER! A bold way to support every student. When you become a member at live event, the Thor Membership packs more punch as it includes a custom magnet for your car, fridge or mailbox.

Odin Membership
$100

Valid for one year

All hail the All-Family! Be a legend with your support.
Become a member in person and take home your choice of spirit gear!

Add a donation for Valhalla High School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!