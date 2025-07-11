VHS PTO 2025-26 Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Welcome to the hall of heroes! Your Valhalla Membership shows your support for our students and teachers. It includes an exclusive Valhalla sticker to show your school spirit when you buy at a live event!
Valid for one year
Bring the THUNDER! A bold way to support every student. When you become a member at live event, the Thor Membership packs more punch as it includes a custom magnet for your car, fridge or mailbox.
Valid for one year
All hail the All-Family! Be a legend with your support.
Become a member in person and take home your choice of spirit gear!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!