Vibrant Voices 2025 Silent Auction

Donated by: Bud Selig. Value: Priceless. Experience Brewers Baseball like you never have before! You will have use of Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig's Luxury Suite #51 (Club Level) at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers).

This "suite" evening will specifically include 14 game tickets (Please Note: No additional tickets can be purchased) as well as 6 parking passes in the "Suite Holders" gold parking lot located on the west side of American Family Field.

In-suite dining will be provided to include ballpark appetizers, soda, water, and a limited amount of beer and wine.