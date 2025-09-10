Vibrant Voices 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by: Bud Selig. Value: Priceless. Experience Brewers Baseball like you never have before! You will have use of Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig's Luxury Suite #51 (Club Level) at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers).
This "suite" evening will specifically include 14 game tickets (Please Note: No additional tickets can be purchased) as well as 6 parking passes in the "Suite Holders" gold parking lot located on the west side of American Family Field.
In-suite dining will be provided to include ballpark appetizers, soda, water, and a limited amount of beer and wine.
Starting bid
Donated by: Gallun Fine Jewelry
Value: $1000.
Capture the essence of refined elegance with this pair of 18 karat yellow gold earrings. These earrings feature luminous square "coin" pearls, each measuring approximately 12 mm x 12 mm.
Starting bid
Donated by Marks Family. Value: $300. This Blackstone 36" Griddle has a hard cover and folding shelves. 768-square-inches of cooktop surface with four independently controlled cooking zones allow for versatile outdoor cooking! Propane fueled.
Starting bid
Donated by Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva and Maxwell Mansion. Value: $179. Enjoy a one night stay at Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva. Also included in this package is a $50 gift certificate to Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva. This gift certificate offers you the flexibility to either apply the funds toward an overnight stay in their luxurious boutique hotel, or use it for food/beverage in their Speakeasy.
*Harbor Shores gift certificate valid Sunday-Thursday only, excludes holidays, expires 4/19/26.
Starting bid
Donated by Marks Family. Value: $149. Enjoy a cozy backyard fire without the pesky smoke! Can be fueled by wood, charcoal, or coal. Removable flame cap and base make for easy loading and cleaning!
Starting bid
Donated by Rokni Family. Value: $170. The bella PRO 12-in-1 6-Slice Toaster Oven + 33-qt. Air Fryer with French Doors would make an excellent multi-functional addition to your kitchen. Its extra large capacity holds up to 6 slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a whole chicken.
Starting bid
Donated by: Green Bay Packers. Value: Priceless!
The perfect gift for a Packers Fan! Original signatures were obtained from all players and coaching staff at the beginning of the 2024 regular season; those signatures were then transferred to this football.
Starting bid
Donated by: Elite Sports Club Mequon
Value: $747
Warm up your winter with 3 Months for your family at Elite Sports Club Mequon- where hot yoga, swimming, tennis, and top notch equipment keep you strong and smiling. On-site childcare is included so you can work out while the kids play- fun for the whole family!
*NEW Members only.
*Expires April 2026.
Starting bid
Donated by: Rick and Neena Florsheim
Value: Priceless.
Escape the cold Wisconsin winter to a completely renovated condo at Boca West Country Club!
Check in on Sunday, February 15, 2026 and check out Thursday, February 19.
The condo, situated in "The Cove" within Boca West, allows your use of its pool, hot tub, other facilities from early morning through dinner hours. The condo is located on the first floor with parking available right in front of it for easy access!
*Offer is for one couple only- no kids or pets.
*Boca West restaurants and facilities, per their restrictions, are not available to nonmembers.
Starting bid
Donated by: iFixIt by Benny Rokni Value: $300. 4 hours towards general home improvement and/or repair including: Basic Electrical & Plumbing Indoor Painting Home Automation (Lighting, Cameras, …) Carpentry Furniture Assembly and more... *Certificate good until December 31, 2026 *Can be used for multiple visits (1 hour/visit minimum) *Additional labor at $75/hour *Does not include material (15% surcharge on purchased material) Please note: Not a licensed plumber or electrician.
Starting bid
Donated by: Elements Massage-Mequon.
Value: $169.
Unwind, recharge, and let the stress melt away with a 90-minute massage session at Elements Massage – Mequon. Skilled therapists will customize your treatment to your body’s needs, leaving you relaxed, refreshed, and ready to take on the world again.
Starting bid
Donor Mequon Jewish Preschool Value: Priceless! This certificate entitles you to the reserved first parking space in front of MJP. It is for your exclusive use during the posted times. Begins Monday, October 20, 2025, and expires the morning of next year’s MJP Gala.
Starting bid
Donated by: Aspen Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic.
Value: $435.
Experience next-level skincare with an Advanced HydraFacial treatment for the face, neck, and chest.
*Excludes injectables.
*Expires October 2026.
Starting bid
Donated by Marks Family. Value: $350. Quickly and easily prepare restaurant-level pizza and more with this versatile machine! With Pizza, Broil, Bake & Roast options, dinner prep will be a breeze!
Starting bid
Donated by Florentine Opera. Value: $300. Continue to celebrate the power of vibrant voices with Two (2) tickets to a Florentine Opera Mainstage performance. Expires 10/19/2026.
Starting bid
Donated by Milwaukee Ballet. Value: $410. An exciting opportunity for your young dancer! One weeklong (Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm) Summer 2026 enrollment to School & Academy Ballet Camp for a child age 6-9. Many date options available.
Starting bid
Donated by: The Maccabeats
Value: Priceless!
Brighten the day of someone special to you with a Personalized Video Message (Cameo-style) from the Maccabeats!
Starting bid
Donated by: Trudy Sirkis
Value: $85. This Pampered Chef Pizza bundle brings restaurant-quality pizza to your oven at home! Use the pizza stone to make a fresh and crispy 16-inch pizza. Quickly slice and serve it using the handy Pizza Shears.
Starting bid
Donated by The Bog and Pin High Golf Center. Value: $150. This golf package includes a relaxing round of golf for 2 at The Bog Golf Course in Saukville, WI (golf cart rental included!) Just can't get enough golf? Use your $50 gift certificate at Pin High Golf Center in Mequon to further sharpen your skills!
*Certificate for The Bog expires 9/22/26 and excludes play before 10 am on Friday/Saturday/Sunday.
Starting bid
Donated by: StretchLab Mequon
Value: $245
StretchLab offers one-on-one assisted stretching and flexibility training classes. Increase your flexibility and mobility with this Starter Pack from StretchLab Mequon. It includes three (3) 25 minute Starter Pack Sessions, logo hat, Blueshift Joint Support supplement, grip socks, all in a reusable tote.
*Mequon location only.
Starting bid
Donated by: Morah Ali Ebert
Value: $300.
This stunning side table was made using epoxy resin, created by MJP's Morah Ali. It depicts the sea parting as the Jewish people crossed into the promised land. It features real sea shells, sand, and quartz!
Dimensions: 20.5 inch circumference, 24 inches tall.
Epoxy is a very durable substance that cannot be broken.
*Keep out of direct sunlight/heat.
Starting bid
Donated by: Johanna and Jonas Rolf
Value: $280
Maximize your workout with this gift basket from Myocyte! It includes a certificate for 4 personal training sessions and a hat.
Starting bid
Donated by: Milwaukee Public Museum and Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. Value: $180. Explore both Nature and Culture with this package, which includes one admission pass for 4 people to the Milwaukee Public Museum as well as a One Year Family Membership to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside.
*Milwaukee Public Museum Pass expires 5/31/26.
*Schlitz Audubon Membership is for NEW members only.
Starting bid
Donated by Queenie Weesen. Value: Priceless! Your Shabbos table will be more beautiful than ever when it features a fresh-picked Dahlia bouquet every week during Dahlia growing season (approximately July-first frost). *The Dahlias will be delivered to Mequon Jewish Preschool each Friday during Dahlia growing season for the winning bidder to pick up.
Starting bid
Donated by Club Pilates Mequon. Value: $250. This package includes a water bottle, Club Pilates Grip Savvy socks and a certificate for One Month of Unlimited Classes for a NEW Member at Club Pilates Mequon & Whitefish Bay.
Starting bid
Donated by: Goldfish Swim School. Value: $129. Make A Splash with Goldfish Swim School in Glendale (located at Bayshore). Enjoy one month of swim lessons plus a waived membership fee, giving your child the skills and confidence to thrive in the water!
Starting bid
Donated by: The Marks Family Value: Priceless!
There is no pool party like a pool party at the Marks!! Enjoy a fun pool party at the Marks pool in Mequon. Date and time to be agreed upon with recipient of this certificate. A pool party for up to 20 kids in an enclosed backyard. We will provide the beverages and the pool. You bring the kids and the fun. Please contact Rachael at 262-512-1981 to arrange date and time
*Date of party to be mutually decided upon.
Starting bid
Donated by: Merit Asphalt. Value: 250. Keep your driveway looking smooth and sharp with $250 towards sealcoating or paving by Merit Asphalt. In Wisconsin, we can't stop the winters- but we can outsmart the potholes!
Starting bid
Donated by: Choice Cut Tree Service. Value: $200. From expert tree pruning to stump grinding and yard cleanup, the Choice Cut Tree Service crew helps keep your trees healthy and your landscape looking great. Use this credit toward the service you need most and enjoy a yard you'll be proud of.
Starting bid
Donated by: Morah Jin. Value: Priceless! A true work of art, this one-of-a-kind brooch was lovingly handmade by our own MJP teacher, Morah Jin. The perfect addition to any outfit, hat, or purse!
Pin measures approximately 2 inches across.
Starting bid
Donated by: Miriam Leah Shaw
Value: Priceless!
Bring warmth and light into your home with this vibrant original painting, featuring two glowing Shabbat candles surrounded by delicate purple blooms. Painted with love by the mother-in-law of MJP's Morah Bekah.
Piece measures 8" x 10".
Starting bid
Donated by: Morah Jin. Value: Priceless! Add a touch of whimsy and elegance to any outfit with this one-of-a-kind bumblebee brooch, handmade with love by our own MJP teacher, Morah Jin.
Pin measures approximately 2.5 inches across.
Starting bid
Donated by: The Lotman Family in honor of their Rockin' Bubby. Value: $480. Keep your little one dry and happy for a whole year with this practical, parent-approved gift. 12 boxes of diapers in the size you need so you can stress less about blowouts and budgets. Bid big and keep those bottoms covered!
Starting bid
Donated by: Advanced Wildlife Control. Value: $300. Don't let the mosquitos keep you from enjoying your backyard next summer! Use your certificate for 3 mosquito treatments for a one-acre lot, performed by an Advanced Wildlife Control technician.
Starting bid
Donated by: Staci Maiman. Value: $90. Sharpen your little bookworm's skills with two (2) 45-minute reading tutoring sessions, including a phonics assessment, to determine where your child is at with his/her phonics knowledge. You will also have the chance to ask questions regarding the Science of Reading. Offered by our own MJP teacher, Morah Staci!
*1 child only
*Expires October 2026
Starting bid
Donated by: Big Frog Custom TShirts and More. Value: $175.
The winner of this custom printing bag will get to customize each of the following items with any art that you want - even a full color picture! The items are: gray blanket, gray drawstring bag, canvas drawstring bag, can coozy, and black canvas tote.
Starting bid
Donated by: Miriam Leah Shaw
Value: Priceless!
Escape to the peaceful countryside with this serene original painting by Miriam Leah Shaw, mother-in-law of MJP's Morah Bekah.
Piece measures 8" x 10".
Starting bid
Donated by: Solful Fitness- Brown Deer. Value: Priceless. Jumpstart your wellness journey at the vibrant studio our MJP Director, Rivkie, loves! Enjoy one (1) invigorating Personal Training session plus 2 weeks of Unlimited Fitness Classes designed to energize, inspire, and help you reach your goals.
Starting bid
Donated by: Rob Fox of Shalem Healing.
Value: $109.
Boost your family's immunity with this set of supplements from Shalem healing. Includes Immune Tea; Children's Vitamin D Immune Supplement for prevention and reduction of symptoms and speedy healing; Children's Calm to reduce anxiety and depression naturally; Respiratory Tea for throat and lungs. All medicinal grade, fit for patients.
Starting bid
Donated by: Les Moise
Value: $120
Serve up some smiles with this Graphite Junior 26" Tennis Racquet. Perfect for kids aged approximately 7-12 years old.
*This item is cannot be exchanged or returned.
Starting bid
Donated by: Deb Bushee
Value: $70
Savor 10 fresh-baked challahs to be pre-ordered in your choice of Small (12 oz.), Medium (16 oz.) or Large (20 oz.). Order individually or in multiples. Plain, Onion, or Cinnamon options.
*Subject to schedule availability.
*48-Hour Notice for Pre-Order requests.
Starting bid
Donated by: SkyZone Brown Deer
Value: $244.
Get the winter wiggles out! This package includes Four (4) 90-minute jumps and Four (4) buy-60-get-120 minutes passes!
Starting bid
Donated by: Margaret M. Allen
Value: $60
From loose hems to little fixes, this certificate is good for 3 hours of professional seamstress care that will leave your looks "sew" perfect!
Starting bid
Donated by: Morah Jin
Value: Priceless!
Carry a little protection and beauty wherever you go with this stunning handmade beaded Hamsa pin, crafted by our own Morah Jin.
Starting bid
Donated by: Faye's.
Value: $300.
Style meets function with this classy yet fun purse with matching zippered pouch.
Starting bid
Donated by: Rick's Car Care Mequon and Kwik Trip.
Value: $100
Keep your car in tip-top shape with a gift certificate for an oil change at Rick's Car Care in Mequon. After that, fuel up with a $25 gift card to Kwik Trip.
Starting bid
Donated by: Shorewood Opticians
Value: $300
Starting bid
Donated by: American Optical
Value: $300
Starting bid
Donated by: Port Washington State Bank
Value: $150.
This breakfast gift basket includes a $50 gift card to Fiddleheads Coffee, a Lodge cast iron pan and pan handle, bag of Anodyne coffee beans, and bag of Kosher, gluten-free pancake mix.
