The Gaia Revolution

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The Gaia Revolution

About this event

Vibrant Wellness at Any Age

Serenity Stay & Spa

Ft. Collins, CO

Private King Room
$2,600

Enjoy a private room with a king bed in a well-appointed retreat home. Bring someone to share this room type with and save — $4,000 for two people versus $2,600 per person. Contact us for room sharing ticket link.

Private Queen Room
$2,400

Enjoy a private room with a queen bed in a well-appointed retreat home. Bring someone to share this room type with and save — $3,600 for two people versus $2,400 per person. Contact us for room sharing ticket link.

Private Twin Bedroom
$2,200

Enjoy a private room with a twin bed in a well-appointed retreat home.

Shared Room with Twin Beds
$2,000

Enjoy a shared room with four twink beds, dormitory style, in a well-appointed retreat home.

Add a donation for The Gaia Revolution

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!