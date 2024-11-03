Victims First, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Signed Edition of Tom Hanks' 2017 book, "Uncommon Type"
$300
Starting bid
This signed edition of Tom Hanks' 2017 book, Uncommon Type, is in pristine condition. A delightful read of short, original stories by America’s most beloved actor.
New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2017. NF/NF. Stated First Edition. Signed by Tom Hanks on the publisher's bound-in page. The book is tight with solid hinges and good tips.
Tom Hanks is best known for his roles in Forrest Gump, Big, Toy Story, Cast Away, Splash, You've Got Mail, Turner and Hooch, Joe Versus the Volcano, Cloud Atlas, and so many more.
"My Stroke of Luck" by Kirk Douglas (Signed Copy)
$100
Starting bid
Own a piece of literary and cinematic history with this signed 2002 memoir by iconic actor Kirk Douglas. In My Stroke of Luck, Douglas candidly shares his journey of recovery and resilience following a life-altering stroke in 1996. Reflecting on how the experience transformed his relationships, perspective, and sense of purpose, this memoir offers readers a rare, intimate look at his personal strength and humor in the face of adversity. This book is in good condition and makes a meaningful addition to any collection.
Bid now to acquire this inspiring, signed work from a Hollywood legend.
"Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic" — Signed
$50
Starting bid
This signed edition of "Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic" by Andrew Cuomo offers a unique perspective on crisis leadership from one of the most prominent figures in American politics during the early days of the pandemic. In this book, Cuomo recounts the challenges, decisions, and insights gained while navigating New York through one of the most turbulent times in recent history. Filled with personal anecdotes and strategies, this memoir provides an inside look at the complexities of leading during unprecedented public health and political challenges.
Add this signed copy to your collection and reflect on the pivotal lessons that continue to shape leadership today.
Pristine condition.
Original 8mm Disney Film - "The Island of Mystery"
$50
Starting bid
A true gem for Disney enthusiasts and film collectors alike, this original black-and-white 8mm film from the Walt Disney Co. captures the adventure and suspense of The Island of Mystery. Starring Dorothy McGuire and Sessue Hayakawa, this silent classic follows a courageous family as they defend themselves against pirate invaders on a remote island. Housed in its original packaging, this film offers a nostalgic look back at Disney's early storytelling magic and is a must-have for collectors who cherish vintage cinema.
Don’t miss your chance to own this unique piece of Disney history!
Own a piece of the Berlin Wall (Authenticated)
$50
Starting bid
Own a powerful reminder of one of the most defining moments of the 20th century: the fall of the Berlin Wall. This remarkable historic collectible is a reminder of President Ronald Reagan’s famous call, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall!”—a line that became symbolic of the end of division and the beginning of newfound freedom for Germany. As the world watched the wall come down, this moment marked a profound shift toward unity and change.
In perfect condition, this collectible embodies a pivotal point in history, making it an invaluable piece for those who appreciate the impact of this monumental event.
Two Unopened Packages of 1992 Leaf Series 1 Baseball Cards
$40
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this fantastic collectible! Up for auction are two unopened packages of 1992 Leaf Series 1 Baseball cards, each in pristine condition. A must-have for any serious collector or baseball enthusiast, these packs offer a nostalgic glimpse into the golden era of the game.
Each package is sealed and untouched, preserving the excitement of the hunt for iconic cards from legendary players of the time. Don’t miss your chance to add this gem to your collection or to give as a unique gift to a fellow baseball fan. Bid now and score big with this fantastic find!
