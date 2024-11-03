Victims First, Inc.'s Silent Auction

This signed edition of "Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic" by Andrew Cuomo offers a unique perspective on crisis leadership from one of the most prominent figures in American politics during the early days of the pandemic. In this book, Cuomo recounts the challenges, decisions, and insights gained while navigating New York through one of the most turbulent times in recent history. Filled with personal anecdotes and strategies, this memoir provides an inside look at the complexities of leading during unprecedented public health and political challenges. Add this signed copy to your collection and reflect on the pivotal lessons that continue to shape leadership today. Pristine condition.

This signed edition of "Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic" by Andrew Cuomo offers a unique perspective on crisis leadership from one of the most prominent figures in American politics during the early days of the pandemic. In this book, Cuomo recounts the challenges, decisions, and insights gained while navigating New York through one of the most turbulent times in recent history. Filled with personal anecdotes and strategies, this memoir provides an inside look at the complexities of leading during unprecedented public health and political challenges. Add this signed copy to your collection and reflect on the pivotal lessons that continue to shape leadership today. Pristine condition.

More details...