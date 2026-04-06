Wylie Area Youth Sports

Hosted by

Wylie Area Youth Sports

About this event

Victor Young Classic 7v7 Registration

851 Hensley Ln

Wylie, TX 75098, USA

Rec Individual Registration
$15

Individuals will be placed on a team. Recreational teams are open to all ages and must include either a female, a player under 12, or an adult. If requirements are not met, players may be added to your team.

Rec Team Registration
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For full teams (7–10 players). Recreational teams are open to all ages (adults and kids can play) and MUST INCLUDE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: a female, a player under 12, or an adult. If requirements are not met, players may be added to your team. NO MORE than 3 competitive players on your team. Uniform not required but matching colors or shirts are encouraged.

Competitive 8U Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.


Competitive 10U Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.

Competitive 12U Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.

Competitive 14U Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.

Competitive 16U Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.

Competitive 18U Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.

Add a donation for Wylie Area Youth Sports

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!