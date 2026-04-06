Victor Young Classic 7v7 Registration

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About this event
Individuals will be placed on a team. Recreational teams are open to all ages and must include either a female, a player under 12, or an adult. If requirements are not met, players may be added to your team.
For full teams (7–10 players). Recreational teams are open to all ages (adults and kids can play) and MUST INCLUDE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: a female, a player under 12, or an adult. If requirements are not met, players may be added to your team. NO MORE than 3 competitive players on your team. Uniform not required but matching colors or shirts are encouraged.
Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.
Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.
Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.
Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.
Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.
Team registration for the competitive bracket. Teams should have 7–10 players and will participate in pool play followed by single elimination. Must have uniforms, mouthpieces, headgear.
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