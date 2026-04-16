Victorian Society at Falls Church

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Victorian Society at Falls Church

About this event

Victorian Ghosts and Graveyards of Alexandria (Walking Tour)

417 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program by continuing the evening for dinner at the Gadsby Tavern. Best Parking for the FULL EVENT is available at 400 Cameron Street. (This is conveniently located to the start of the tour and for dinner at Gadsby Tavern) Once you arrive at the Parking Lot you will walk a short distance to the 417 King Street location to meet our Guide. He/She will meet us in front of the Taco Bell on King Street.

Add a donation for Victorian Society at Falls Church

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