Victorian Ghosts and Graveyards of Alexandria (Walking Tour)

Enjoy the full program by continuing the evening for dinner at the Gadsby Tavern. Best Parking for the FULL EVENT is available at 400 Cameron Street. (This is conveniently located to the start of the tour and for dinner at Gadsby Tavern) Once you arrive at the Parking Lot you will walk a short distance to the 417 King Street location to meet our Guide. He/She will meet us in front of the Taco Bell on King Street.