Pink Ribbon Blue Skies Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Pink Ribbon Blue Skies Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Victory Beyond Cancer: Gala of Resilience

10605 Deerwood Park Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32256, USA

VIP
$200
Elevate your experience with VIP Admission, granting you exclusive access to both nights of celebration: All White Sunset Soiree: Kick off the weekend with an elegant evening of networking, live entertainment, and breathtaking sunset views. Enjoy curated cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a serene atmosphere designed to celebrate survivorship and resilience.
General Admission
$150
Your General Admission ticket grants you access to a night filled with elegance, empowerment, and community support. Your General Admission Ticket Includes: ✨ Entry to the Gala – Celebrate resilience with fellow supporters, survivors, and advocates. ✨ Seated Dinner – Enjoy a delicious gourmet meal in a beautifully curated setting. ✨ Live Entertainment & Speakers – Be inspired by powerful guest speakers and live performances. ✨ Silent Auction – Bid on exclusive items and experiences to support our mission. ✨ Fundraising & Recognition – Participate in special moments that uplift and honor the survivor community.
Add a donation for Pink Ribbon Blue Skies Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!