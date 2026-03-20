Victory Christian Academy's Silent Auction (All school items)

Make your child’s birthday extra special with this exciting Birthday Lunch Celebration Package for grades K4–4th!

Your child will enjoy a decorated birthday table during lunch, creating a festive and fun atmosphere to celebrate with friends. To make the day even more exciting, they’ll also receive a free dress day, letting them celebrate in their favorite outfit!

It’s the perfect way to make your child feel celebrated, special, and full of birthday joy—right at school with their classmates. (2026-2027 school year)