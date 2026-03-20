Victory Christian Academy's Silent Auction (All school items)

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Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity for a special Craft Hour with the Principal!
This fun and creative experience gives students the chance to spend quality time crafting, creating, and connecting with the principal in a relaxed and engaging setting. From hands-on projects to laughter and conversation, it’s sure to be a memorable and meaningful experience.
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Make your child’s birthday extra special with this exciting Birthday Lunch Celebration Package for grades K4–4th!
Your child will enjoy a decorated birthday table during lunch, creating a festive and fun atmosphere to celebrate with friends. To make the day even more exciting, they’ll also receive a free dress day, letting them celebrate in their favorite outfit!
It’s the perfect way to make your child feel celebrated, special, and full of birthday joy—right at school with their classmates. (2026-2027 school year)
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Make your child’s birthday extra special with this exciting Birthday Lunch Celebration Package for grades K4–4th!
Your child will enjoy a decorated birthday table during lunch, creating a festive and fun atmosphere to celebrate with friends. To make the day even more exciting, they’ll also receive a free dress day, letting them celebrate in their favorite outfit!
It’s the perfect way to make your child feel celebrated, special, and full of birthday joy—right at school with their classmates. (2026-2027 school year)
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FREE Friday Pizza for one student for the 2026-2027 school year.
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Let your child step into the spotlight as the PE Coach for their class! This fun and unforgettable experience gives one lucky student the chance to lead their class during PE, just like a real coach.
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Step into a leadership role with this exciting Assistant Principal for the Day experience! One lucky student will get a behind-the-scenes look at school life while helping lead in a big way.
They’ll start their day by assisting with morning announcements, sharing important updates with the entire school like a true leader. Later, they’ll take part in lunch duty—greeting students, helping keep things running smoothly, and maybe even enjoying a few VIP perks along the way!
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Start and end the school day with a smile in this special Crosswalk Helper with Mrs. Melissa experience! One lucky student will assist with morning and afternoon crosswalk duties, helping greet students, families, and staff as they arrive and head home.
Side-by-side with Mrs. Melissa, they’ll learn the importance of safety, responsibility, and kindness while spreading positivity with every wave and smile. From cheerful good mornings to friendly goodbyes, this role is all about making others feel welcome and cared for.
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Cheer on the Warriors all season long with this Flag Football Home Game Pass for the 2026–2027 school year! This pass grants entry to all regular season home games, giving you the chance to be part of the excitement, energy, and school spirit under the lights.
From thrilling plays to unforgettable moments, you won’t miss a second of Warriors football action as they battle it out on their home field. Gather your family, wear your team colors, and support the Warriors all season long!
Valid for all 2026–2027 home flag football games (excluding playoff games).
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Cheer on the Warriors all season long with this Soccer Home Game Pass for the 2026–2027 school year! This pass grants entry to all regular season home games, giving you the chance to be part of the excitement, energy, and school spirit under the lights.
From thrilling plays to unforgettable moments, you won’t miss a second of Warriors soccer action as they battle it out on their home field. Gather your family, wear your team colors, and support the Warriors all season long!
Valid for all 2026–2027 home soccer games (excluding playoff games).
Starting bid
Cheer on the Warriors all season long with this Basketball Home Game Pass for the 2026–2027 school year! This pass grants entry to all regular season home games, giving you the chance to be part of the excitement, energy, and school spirit under the lights.
From thrilling plays to unforgettable moments, you won’t miss a second of Warriors basketball action as they battle it out on their home court. Gather your family, wear your team colors, and support the Warriors all season long!
Valid for all 2026–2027 home basketball (excluding playoff games).
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate game day perk with this VCA Concessions Package for the 2026–2027 season! This pass includes 2 free concession items at each home game, making every game night even more fun and delicious.
From hotdogs and nachos to your favorite stadium snacks, you’ll get to enjoy tasty treats while cheering on your team and soaking in the excitement of every home game.
Perfect for families, students, or any VCA fan who loves great food and great games!
Valid for all 2026–2027 home games (excluding playoff games).
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Reserved VIP Seating for the Awards Program during the 2025–2026 school year!
This exclusive package guarantees seating for up to 8 family members, so your loved ones can comfortably sit together and enjoy every precious moment—from the proud walk across the stage to the smiles, photos, and celebration.
Skip the stress of finding seats and relax knowing your family will have the best spot.
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Make your child’s big milestone even more special with Reserved VIP Seating for Kindergarten Graduation during the 2025–2026 school year!
This exclusive package guarantees seating for up to 8 family members, so your loved ones can comfortably sit together and enjoy every precious moment—from the proud walk across the stage to the smiles, photos, and celebration.
Skip the stress of finding seats and relax knowing your family will have the best spot.
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Celebrate this special milestone in comfort and style with reserved seating for 8th Grade Graduation!(2025-2026)
This package includes priority seating for up to 8 family members, ensuring your loved ones have the best view to watch and celebrate your graduate’s big moment.
Skip the stress of arriving early and enjoy the ceremony with ease, knowing your seats are saved and ready.
Perfect for families who want to make graduation day even more memorable and stress-free.
Sit back, relax, and celebrate this unforgettable achievement!
Starting bid
Celebrate this special milestone in comfort and style with reserved seating for 8th Grade Graduation! (2025-2026)
This package includes priority seating for up to 8 family members, ensuring your loved ones have the best view to watch and celebrate your graduate’s big moment.
Skip the stress of arriving early and enjoy the ceremony with ease, knowing your seats are saved and ready.
Perfect for families who want to make graduation day even more memorable and stress-free.
Sit back, relax, and celebrate this unforgettable achievement!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special and memorable experience with Chick-fil-A Lunch with the Principal!
This unique opportunity allows a student to share a delicious Chick-fil-A meal while spending quality time with the principal in a fun and relaxed setting. It’s the perfect chance to chat, laugh, and feel extra special during the school day.
Great for students who love Chick-fil-A and enjoy a little VIP treatment!
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Make your child’s birthday unforgettable with this exciting Birthday Marquee Sign & Mascot Experience!
Celebrate in a big way with a personalized birthday marquee sign to display your child’s special day for all to see. To make it even more memorable, your school’s mascot will stop by for a photo opportunity, creating a fun and picture-perfect moment your child will never forget!
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Cheer on the Warriors all season long with this Volleyball Home Game Pass for the 2026–2027 school year! This pass grants entry to all regular season home games, giving you the chance to be part of the excitement, energy, and school spirit under the lights.
From thrilling plays to unforgettable moments, you won’t miss a second of Warriors volleyball action as they battle it out on their home court. Gather your family, wear your team colors, and support the Warriors all season long!
Valid for all 2026–2027 home volleyball games (excluding playoff games).
Starting bid
Capture the memories and celebrate your student in a special way with this Yearbook & Student Ad Package!
This bundle includes a school yearbook, filled with unforgettable moments from the year, plus a 1/4 page student ad—perfect for showcasing your child with photos, messages, or words of encouragement.
Whether you want to highlight achievements, share a heartfelt note, or create a lasting keepsake, this package makes it easy to preserve memories that will be treasured for years to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!