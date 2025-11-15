Victory Crest 4vets's Yearly Memberships

You asked, we answered! You can now "adopt"/sponsor an animal at Victory Crest Farms!

Perfect for the animal lover in your life who would LOVE to own a fluffy cow (or any animal we own), but just can't yet!

Each sponsorship package includes:

-official certificate from the farm with a photo collage

-Two tour gift certificates to come visit their adopted/sponsored animal (or FaceTime call if you are out of state/not able to physically visit)

-a Victory Crest Farms T-shirt

-a stuffed animal version of whatever animal they sponsor.

-a social media shoutout from the animal they sponsored personally thanking them

-a monthly update sent to messenger or email (your preference) and a photo