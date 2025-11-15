Victory Crest 4vets's Yearly Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
You asked, we answered! You can now "adopt"/sponsor an animal at Victory Crest Farms!
Perfect for the animal lover in your life who would LOVE to own a fluffy cow (or any animal we own), but just can't yet!
Each sponsorship package includes:
-official certificate from the farm with a photo collage
-Two tour gift certificates to come visit their adopted/sponsored animal (or FaceTime call if you are out of state/not able to physically visit)
-a Victory Crest Farms T-shirt
-a stuffed animal version of whatever animal they sponsor.
-a social media shoutout from the animal they sponsored personally thanking them
-a monthly update sent to messenger or email (your preference) and a photo
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!