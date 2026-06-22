Victory Dinner

“Lead the Charge”

Our most prestigious level of support. Your brand will be front and center as the event’s official presenting partner.



Includes:



Recognition as Title Sponsor on all marketing (flyers, social, website)



Reserved VIP table for 12 guests (2 tables)



24 drink tickets + 24 raffle tickets



Full-page ad in the event program



On-stage recognition during the event



Logo display on event signage & slide deck



Option to speak or present a check at the event



“This table doesn’t just feed guests—it fuels hope.”