Victory Village, Inc

Hosted by

Victory Village, Inc

About this event

Victory Dinner

TBD

Jackson, CA

Single ticket
$70

Enjoy a full BBQ dinner, access to the evening's entertainment, auction, and raffle. Perfect for community members who want to show their support and be part of something bigger.

“Take a seat at the table—and stand up for veterans.”

Dinner for two
$130

Bring someone special for an evening that feeds both your appetite and your heart. Includes 2 dinners, shared seating, and entry to all event festivities. “Share a cause worth caring about—with someone who cares.”

Dinner for four
$260

Get four tickets at a discounted rate and enjoy reserved group seating. Ideal for families, friend groups, or veteran support circles who want to experience the night together. “Sit together, support together, make memories that matter.”

Table of Eight
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve an entire table for your group. Includes 8 dinners, premium table location, and your group’s name displayed as a Community Supporter. “Fill a table. Fuel a mission.”

Command Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

“Lead the Charge”
Our most prestigious level of support. Your brand will be front and center as the event’s official presenting partner.

Includes:

Recognition as Title Sponsor on all marketing (flyers, social, website)

Reserved VIP table for 12 guests (2 tables)

24 drink tickets + 24 raffle tickets

Full-page ad in the event program

On-stage recognition during the event

Logo display on event signage & slide deck

Option to speak or present a check at the event

“This table doesn’t just feed guests—it fuels hope.”

Mess Hall Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

“Fuel the Fellowship”
Support the heart of the evening: food, conversation, and connection.

Includes:

Recognition as Dinner Sponsor in printed and digital materials

Reserved table for 8 guests (1 table)

16 drink tickets + 16 raffle tickets

Half-page ad in the event program

Logo on dinner signage and dining area

“Because every meal served moves the mission forward.”

Patriot Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

“Stand with Those Who Served”
Perfect for veteran-owned businesses or proud supporters.

Includes:

Reserved table for 4 guests

8 drink tickets + 8 raffle tickets

Quarter-page ad in the program

Logo in event slide deck and program

“Eight seats. One powerful statement of support.”

Victory Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

“Boost the Excitement” Help us bring joy through raffle and auction prizes! Includes: Two dinner tickets, Name/logo listed near raffle table Recognition in program and during prize announcements Opportunity to provide branded item or gift basket “It’s not just a prize—it’s a moment of joy made possible by you.”

Hero Sponsor
$100

“Small Gift, Big Impact” For individuals or businesses who want to support but can’t attend. Includes: One dinner ticket, Name listed in program under Community Heroes Tax-deductible contribution “Not all heroes wear capes—some just quietly give.”

Add a donation for Victory Village, Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!