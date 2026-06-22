Victory Dinner

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About this event
Jackson, CA
Enjoy a full BBQ dinner, access to the evening's entertainment, auction, and raffle. Perfect for community members who want to show their support and be part of something bigger.
“Take a seat at the table—and stand up for veterans.”
Bring someone special for an evening that feeds both your appetite and your heart. Includes 2 dinners, shared seating, and entry to all event festivities. “Share a cause worth caring about—with someone who cares.”
Get four tickets at a discounted rate and enjoy reserved group seating. Ideal for families, friend groups, or veteran support circles who want to experience the night together. “Sit together, support together, make memories that matter.”
Reserve an entire table for your group. Includes 8 dinners, premium table location, and your group’s name displayed as a Community Supporter. “Fill a table. Fuel a mission.”
“Lead the Charge”
Our most prestigious level of support. Your brand will be front and center as the event’s official presenting partner.
Includes:
Recognition as Title Sponsor on all marketing (flyers, social, website)
Reserved VIP table for 12 guests (2 tables)
24 drink tickets + 24 raffle tickets
Full-page ad in the event program
On-stage recognition during the event
Logo display on event signage & slide deck
Option to speak or present a check at the event
“This table doesn’t just feed guests—it fuels hope.”
“Fuel the Fellowship”
Support the heart of the evening: food, conversation, and connection.
Includes:
Recognition as Dinner Sponsor in printed and digital materials
Reserved table for 8 guests (1 table)
16 drink tickets + 16 raffle tickets
Half-page ad in the event program
Logo on dinner signage and dining area
“Because every meal served moves the mission forward.”
“Stand with Those Who Served”
Perfect for veteran-owned businesses or proud supporters.
Includes:
Reserved table for 4 guests
8 drink tickets + 8 raffle tickets
Quarter-page ad in the program
Logo in event slide deck and program
“Eight seats. One powerful statement of support.”
“Boost the Excitement” Help us bring joy through raffle and auction prizes! Includes: Two dinner tickets, Name/logo listed near raffle table Recognition in program and during prize announcements Opportunity to provide branded item or gift basket “It’s not just a prize—it’s a moment of joy made possible by you.”
“Small Gift, Big Impact” For individuals or businesses who want to support but can’t attend. Includes: One dinner ticket, Name listed in program under Community Heroes Tax-deductible contribution “Not all heroes wear capes—some just quietly give.”
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!