Victory for Veterans, Inc. (VFV)

Hosted by

Victory for Veterans, Inc. (VFV)

About this event

Victory for Veterans Fest Sponsorship

1097 McCaleb Rd

Montgomery, TX 77316, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Major Title Sponsor, Radio Shout Outs, XL Logo on the Stage, Social Media Blasts, Logo'd Marketing Advertisements. Includes 8 VIP Tickets & 10 General Admission Tickets.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Direct Support Stage Acknowledgement, LG Logo on Stage, Social Media Blasts, Logo'd Marketing Advertisements. Includes 6 VIP Tickets & 8 General Admission Tickets.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Opener Stage Acknowledgement, MD Logo on Stage, Social Media Blasts, Logo'd Marketing Advertisements. Includes 4 VIP Tickets & 6 General Admission Tickets.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

SM Logo on Stage, Social Media Blasts, Logo'd Marketing Advertisements. Includes 2 VIP Tickets & 4 General Admission Tickets.

10X10
$100
  • Vendor Set-Up: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
  • Festival Opens: 4:00 PM
  • Deadline to Register: October 15, 2025
10X20
$175
  • Vendor Set-Up: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
  • Festival Opens: 4:00 PM
  • Deadline to Register: October 15, 2025
10X30
$250
  • Vendor Set-Up: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
  • Festival Opens: 4:00 PM
  • Deadline to Register: October 15, 2025
Add a donation for Victory for Veterans, Inc. (VFV)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!