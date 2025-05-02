Gala Individual - Celebrate with us at the gala, where you’ll enjoy a delicious dinner and an open bar in an elegant setting. Each attendee will receive a special gift as a keepsake. The evening also includes opportunities to win raffle prizes and participate in a thrilling live auction featuring exclusive items and experiences.
Gala Table
$2,500
Gala Table for 10 - Reserve a table for your group of 10 and enjoy a memorable evening at the Fightstrong Gala. The night features a gourmet dinner and open bar, complemented by a special gift for each guest. Throughout the event, you’ll have the chance to win exciting raffle prizes and bid on unique items during the live auction, making this a night to remember.
Foursome to Fightstrong Foundation's 4th Annual Golf Outing
$975
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Designed for golf enthusiasts, this package focuses entirely on the day of the outing. Your group of four will begin with a hearty breakfast and warm up at the driving range before teeing off at Forsgate’s renowned course. Throughout the day, participate in fun on-course games and compete for prizes. After the round, enjoy a casual buffet lunch with beverages. Each golfer will receive a premium player pack to make the day even more memorable.
Individual Golf Ticket
$250
This package is perfect for individual golfers looking to enjoy a day on the course. Start your morning with breakfast and a practice session at the driving range, followed by a round of golf at Forsgate’s top-tier course. On-course games add a competitive and fun element, with prizes available for participants. Wrap up the day with a buffet-style lunch and beverages, and take home a premium player pack as a token of the event.
Diamond Partnership
$100,000
The Diamond Sponsor package is the most prestigious and all-encompassing option, offering unmatched visibility, access, and recognition throughout the entire Victory Foundation Gala and FightStrong Golf Outing experience. Sponsors at this level receive premier recognition during the gala’s opening and closing remarks, along with top-tier logo placement on the red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop. Two VIP tables, seating 12 guests each, are reserved with premium placement. Sponsors receive exclusive naming rights for the VIP High Rollers Lounge during the casino experience, a custom brand video produced by Victory’s creative team, and a month-long social media campaign. The sponsor's logo is featured prominently on all event signage, printed materials, and the event website with a direct link, and they have the opportunity to include premium items in the gala gift bags.
On day two, the golf outing includes three foursomes (12 golfers) at the prestigious Banks Course, hotel accommodations for all guests, and prominent recognition during the shotgun start and lunch ceremony. Diamond Sponsors will also receive exclusive branding on official gala golf hats, as well as sponsorship of the putting green, driving range, and all pin flags. As a bonus, this package includes an invitation to Victory Lap Cancun 2025, an all-inclusive 3-night stay at Breathless Soul Cancun from December 15–18, 2025, including flights and accommodations for 12 guests and VIP access to all Victory programs and experiences.
Platinum Partnership
$35,000
The Platinum Sponsor package offers exceptional brand alignment and participation across both event days. Sponsors are recognized during the gala’s opening and closing remarks and receive logo placement on the red carpet backdrop. One VIP table for 12 guests is included with premium seating, along with exclusive naming rights for the blackjack tables during the casino segment. A month-long social media campaign, logo placement on all materials and the event website, and strong visibility throughout the evening are also included. For the golf outing, Platinum Sponsors receive two foursome (8 golfers) at the Banks Course, hotel accommodations, recognition during the opening and lunch ceremonies, and exclusive sponsorship of a golf hole
Gold Partnership
$17,500
Gold Sponsors are recognized during the gala with a VIP table for up to 8 guests and logo placement on the red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop. They will also be featured in the gala program and on the event website, and receive dedicated social media recognition. For the golf outing, Gold Sponsors receive one foursome (4 golfers) at the Banks Course, hotel accommodations, recognition during the opening and lunch ceremonies, and exclusive sponsorship of a golf hole. This is a strong option for those seeking high-profile visibility on gala night while supporting the mission of the Victory Foundation and FightStrong.
Gala Table Brand Sponsor
$12,000
This package is designed for sponsors who want to make an impact at the gala. Gala Table Sponsors receive a VIP table for up to 12 guests with logo placement on the red carpet backdrop, and are recognized on the event website and social media. They will also be featured in the gala program and receive dedicated social media recognition. This is a great opportunity for brands to send a large group of their executives and team members, to network with dozens of other high net worth brands and individuals.
Golf & Gala Brand Sponsor
$10,000
The Gala & Golf Sponsor package offers sponsors access to both events while keeping investment accessible. This includes a combination of gala and golf participation, with sponsor recognition provided across both experiences. Included is a VIP gala table for four guests and one foursome (4 golfers) on the famous Banks course, the following morning. This sponsor includes logo placement on the red carpet backdrop, hotel accommodations, and are recognized on the event website and social media.
Lunch Sponsor
$7,500
The Lunch Sponsor offers high-profile brand visibility during one of the most social aspects of the Fightstrong Golf Outing—the post-tournament celebration. After a competitive round of golf, players will gather for a BBQ-style lunch, providing an excellent setting for networking, conversation, and camaraderie. Your logo will be prominently featured on lunch centerpieces and signage, ensuring continuous brand recognition as attendees relax and enjoy the meal.
Breakfast Sponsor
$7,500
As the Breakfast Sponsor, your brand will be the first thing golfers see as they arrive at the Fightstrong Golf Outing, ensuring a strong presence at the start of the day. Your logo will be prominently displayed on signage at the breakfast station, providing high-impact visibility as players fuel up for their round. This sponsorship guarantees a prime branding opportunity in a key location, making your company an integral part of the morning experience.
Bar Sponsor
$7,500
The Bar Sponsor offers a high-visibility branding opportunity at one of the most social hubs of the Fightstrong Golf Outing. Your logo will be prominently displayed on all event bars, ensuring constant brand recognition as guests gather to enjoy drinks, celebrate the event, and connect with fellow attendees. This sponsorship ensures your brand is front and center in one of the most engaging and energetic areas.
Golf Ball Sponsor
$5,000
As the Golf Ball Sponsor, your brand will be in the hands of every golfer throughout the Fightstrong Golf Outing, ensuring long-lasting visibility beyond the event. Your logo will be prominently displayed on every golf ball distributed to all players, providing an exceptional opportunity for extended brand exposure as golfers continue to use them in future rounds.
Cigar Sponsor
$5,000
The Cigar Sponsor presents a unique and upscale branding opportunity, offering high-end visibility for the Fightstrong Golf Outing. Your logo will be elegantly displayed on all cigars distributed during the event, ensuring that guests associate your brand with a luxury experience.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000
The Cart Sponsor provides one of the most visible branding opportunities during the Fightstrong Golf Outing, ensuring constant exposure throughout the course. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the front glass of every golf cart, making your brand highly visible to golfers as they navigate the tournament. With carts being an essential part of the golfing experience, this sponsorship guarantees unmatched, continuous brand recognition throughout the entire day.
