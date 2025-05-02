The Diamond Sponsor package is the most prestigious and all-encompassing option, offering unmatched visibility, access, and recognition throughout the entire Victory Foundation Gala and FightStrong Golf Outing experience. Sponsors at this level receive premier recognition during the gala’s opening and closing remarks, along with top-tier logo placement on the red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop. Two VIP tables, seating 12 guests each, are reserved with premium placement. Sponsors receive exclusive naming rights for the VIP High Rollers Lounge during the casino experience, a custom brand video produced by Victory’s creative team, and a month-long social media campaign. The sponsor's logo is featured prominently on all event signage, printed materials, and the event website with a direct link, and they have the opportunity to include premium items in the gala gift bags. On day two, the golf outing includes three foursomes (12 golfers) at the prestigious Banks Course, hotel accommodations for all guests, and prominent recognition during the shotgun start and lunch ceremony. Diamond Sponsors will also receive exclusive branding on official gala golf hats, as well as sponsorship of the putting green, driving range, and all pin flags. As a bonus, this package includes an invitation to Victory Lap Cancun 2025, an all-inclusive 3-night stay at Breathless Soul Cancun from December 15–18, 2025, including flights and accommodations for 12 guests and VIP access to all Victory programs and experiences.

