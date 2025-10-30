Vida Sports Inc

About this raffle

Vida Las Vegas 50/50 Raffle

Kickoff Ticket
$5

Get in the game with one ticket! Half of the proceeds go to support Vida Sports Ministry and half go to one lucky winner.

No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. A free entry option is available (see details below). Must be 18 years or older to participate. Void where prohibited.

"Hat Trick" Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Score big with five chances to win! Support Vida Sports Ministry and help make an impact in our community.

Champion Pack
$50
This includes 15 tickets

Go for the goal with fifteen entries and make a difference while maximizing your odds! Half the proceeds go directly to Vida Sports Ministry’s mission.

Free Entry
Free

Free Entry (1 per person)
Enter for free without making a donation. Limit one entry per person. All entries, paid or free, have an equal chance of winning. Must be 18+ to participate.

Add a donation for Vida Sports Inc

$

