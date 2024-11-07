New Temple - Construction and Grand Opening

By purchasing a ticket, you’re not just reserving a seat, but building a legacy. Each ticket contributes directly to the construction of Vida Nova Church’s new temple, a space that will soon serve as a haven for worship, community, and lifelong learning. This ticket not only represents your support but also grants you access to the grand opening event, where we will celebrate the completion of this dream together! Join us in faith and generosity as we lay the foundation for a space that will bless generations to come.

By purchasing a ticket, you’re not just reserving a seat, but building a legacy. Each ticket contributes directly to the construction of Vida Nova Church’s new temple, a space that will soon serve as a haven for worship, community, and lifelong learning. This ticket not only represents your support but also grants you access to the grand opening event, where we will celebrate the completion of this dream together! Join us in faith and generosity as we lay the foundation for a space that will bless generations to come.

More details...