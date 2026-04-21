Vida Spiritual Learning Center Inc

Offered by

Vida Spiritual Learning Center Inc

About this shop

Vida Spiritual Learning Center Shop

A Spiritual Remedy - The Course by Sunshine Daye
$20

If your idea of God or a Higher Power has ever felt limiting, distant, or rooted in fear or shame… this course offers a gentle, powerful way to transform that.


In just two short videos, Sunshine Day guides you through a profound shift—from old, restrictive beliefs about God to an expansive, loving, ever-present spiritual connection that truly supports your healing and recovery.


You’ll be guided to:

  • Identify and release limiting beliefs about your Higher Power
  • Experience a simple but powerful letting-go practice
  • Embrace a new understanding of Spirit as all-powerful, ever-present, and deeply supportive
  • Anchor this new awareness through a guided meditation you can return to anytime

This course is especially supportive for those in recovery, sobriety, or anyone ready to redefine their relationship with the Divine in a way that feels empowering, personal, and freeing.


For just $20, you’ll receive a clear teaching and a guided meditation that you can revisit again and again—offering ongoing support, peace, and spiritual grounding whenever you need it.


Spirit is not against you. It is for you.
This course helps you feel that—deeply.

0
Add a donation for Vida Spiritual Learning Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!