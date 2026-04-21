Vida Spiritual Learning Center Shop

If your idea of God or a Higher Power has ever felt limiting, distant, or rooted in fear or shame… this course offers a gentle, powerful way to transform that.





In just two short videos, Sunshine Day guides you through a profound shift—from old, restrictive beliefs about God to an expansive, loving, ever-present spiritual connection that truly supports your healing and recovery.





You’ll be guided to:

Identify and release limiting beliefs about your Higher Power

Experience a simple but powerful letting-go practice

Embrace a new understanding of Spirit as all-powerful, ever-present, and deeply supportive

Anchor this new awareness through a guided meditation you can return to anytime

This course is especially supportive for those in recovery, sobriety, or anyone ready to redefine their relationship with the Divine in a way that feels empowering, personal, and freeing.





For just $20, you’ll receive a clear teaching and a guided meditation that you can revisit again and again—offering ongoing support, peace, and spiritual grounding whenever you need it.





Spirit is not against you. It is for you.

This course helps you feel that—deeply.