¡Vida Vibrante! Ticketed Sessions

This hands-on workshop introduces participants to the expressive possibilities of pour painting, a technique that embraces both control and chance. After a brief overview of artists such as Jackson Pollock, Helen Frankenthaler, Sam Francis, and Pat Steir, participants will experiment with fluid dynamics, transparency, and gravity-driven pours on small surfaces. Through guided exercises, we’ll explore how process becomes meaning, how materials move on their own, and how artists balance intention with accident. All materials provided; no prior painting experience required.
Setting type is like picking up a piece of history and holding it in your hand. The presses at SFCC range in age from the 1960's to the late 1800's. The quoins, reglets, type and more have been in the hands of generations. The Broadside is a traditional letterpress poster printed to inform the masses of events and changes in the community. We will be printing a group broadside in this session. Bring your favorite 5 letter word and express yourself in Letterpress. Participants will be able to set type and print a broadside (poster).
