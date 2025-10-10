¡Vida Vibrante! Ticketed Sessions

Setting type is like picking up a piece of history and holding it in your hand. The presses at SFCC range in age from the 1960's to the late 1800's. The quoins, reglets, type and more have been in the hands of generations. The Broadside is a traditional letterpress poster printed to inform the masses of events and changes in the community. We will be printing a group broadside in this session. Bring your favorite 5 letter word and express yourself in Letterpress. Participants will be able to set type and print a broadside (poster).