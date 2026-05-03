Video Creation: Ages 10-12

This ASL Video Creation class is designed for students ages 10–12 who are ready to build creativity, storytelling, and communication skills through American Sign Language. Students will plan, film, and edit short videos such as stories, skits, and visual projects while learning to express ideas clearly on camera. They will practice expressive signing, visual storytelling, and giving and receiving feedback on their work. Projects can be created using a phone or a computer, making the class accessible to all students. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by building more natural communication, creativity, and confidence through hands-on video projects and peer interaction. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.