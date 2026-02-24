Viera High Project Graduation - Spring 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Catch a wave with Space Coast Surf!
Value: $260
Donors: Jo-Jo Chlebogiannis & Donna Piepgrass
Catch a wave with Space Coast Surf! Grab your crew and hit the beach for an unforgettable one-hour private surf lesson for four people with Space Coast Surf! Whether you're total beginners or just looking to sharpen your skills, this experience offers personalized instruction, ocean fun, and memories that will last long after the tide rolls out.
Perfect for families, friends, or adventurous teens. this exciting beach experience is a great way to enjoy the Florida Coast while learning the basics of surfing from the pros.
Includes:
One-hour private surf lesson - for up to 4 people
Starting bid
🎓 Graduation Balloon Tower – Celebrate in Style!
Value: starting @ $150
Donor: Clara @ Holy Air Balloon Designs
Make your graduate’s big day unforgettable with a stunning, custom-designed balloon arch or tower! Perfect for framing photos, decorating your party entrance, or adding a festive touch to any celebration.
This package includes:
Whether it’s a high school, college, or kindergarten graduation, this show-stopping arch will be the centerpiece of your celebration and a backdrop for memories that last a lifetime.
Bid now and give your graduate the picture-perfect celebration they deserve! 🎈
Restrictions: Book at least 1 week in advance. Subject to availability. Location must be local. Date and time must be scheduled with vendor.
Starting bid
Family Fun in Orlando
Approx Value: $336
Donors: Crayola Experience, Orlando Family Stage, Wonder Works
Description:
Give your family the best of Orlando with this amazing bundle of fun! This package includes:
Note to bidder: Please check specific reservation requirements for venue.
Starting bid
Celebrate with a Yard Card!
Value: $100
Donor: Jeremy ll @ 321 Yard Cards
Make someone’s special day unforgettable with a fully customized, 24-hour yard sign display from 321 Yard Cards! Perfect for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or welcome homes. The winning bidder receives a personalized greeting (phrase, graphics, balloons, and stars) tailored to their special event.
Starting bid
Jakari Designs Handmade Vegan Leather Set
Value: $150
Donor: Jessica @ Jakari Designs
Description:
Bid on this exquisite, handmade vegan leather accessories from Jakari Designs. Created in a home studio with love and attention to detail, this set offers both style and functionality. Elevate your daily routine with these 4 pieces from Jakari Designs. Known for their meticulous handmade craftsmanship, this set includes a stylish, high-quality handbag paired with a lunch tote designed for the modern professional. The Jakari bag combines bold print and durable materials, making it a statement piece that adds personality to your day. The lunch tote ensures you can bring your lunch in style, offering a chic look.
All items are lovingly handmade and designed to be unique pieces you will cherish.
Starting bid
The "Designer’s Choice" Basket Includes:
Value: $700
Donor: MG Interiors
Includes:
Give your home the makeover it deserves while supporting a great cause!
The best part is the MG Interiors free 2-hour design consult.
About MG Interiors:
MG Interiors specializes in creating functional, beautiful spaces that reflect your personal style. Known for their keen eye for detail, they help homeowners bridge the gap between "good" and "extraordinary"
Restrictions: Must arrange Design consult appointment directly with MG Interiors after they have been notified of the winner and present the gift certificate. Must be initiated with MG Interiors in 2026 unless agreed upon with MG Interiors.
Starting bid
My Complete Home Solutions - Beach pack
Value: YETI is valued @ $200, 2 towels $40 + GC value at 20% off
Donor: My Complete Home Solutions
Gift Certificate: A certificate for a free estimate and 20% off. Allowing bidders to receive a discount on a home improvement on tile/grout cleaning and restoration, carpet cleaning and more projects over $400, providing value for future home projects.
YETI Roadie Cooler: A portable cooler, designed for outdoor adventures and gatherings. It features a durable construction and is suitable for various events.
Sand Free Towels: Two towels that are free from sand, ideal for cleaning and personal use during outdoor activities.
This auction offers a unique combination of outdoor essentials and home improvement savings, appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and those needing home improvement services.
Starting bid
Desiree Angelle Photography Session
Value: $300
Donor: Desiree Angelle Photography
https://www.facebook.com/desireeangellephotography
Capturing Memories
Capture the moment with a photography session from a local and beyond FAVORITE photographer, Desiree Angelle! Whether it’s a family, senior, or lifestyle shoot, Desiree is known for her stunning and relaxed photography work in the Central Florida area, including 321Living magazine covers. Don’t miss the chance to work with a celebrated photographer.
Package Includes:
Restrictions:
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donors: Roses are Red, Violets are Bloom Florist
Everything you need for a stylish prom entrance.
Restrictions: Seniors are allowed to bring any high school guest or recent graduates 20 years old or younger. Non-VHS guests invited by seniors must have an approval form filled out in order to be a guest at our prom. All non-VHS guests must be attending high school or be a Brevard County resident. Students using the tickets for non-VHS students must see Mr. Draves in room 3-111 before or after school by April 29 in order to use the tickets for non-VHS guest.
Starting bid
Unlock the Secret to Longer, Thicker, Healthier Hair!
Value: $85
Donor: Kaitlyn Gonzalez
Tired of hair breakage, slow growth, or dull locks? This comprehensive, professional-grade 4-piece bundle from Moerie is designed to restore vitality from root to tip. Infused with a powerful, nutrient-rich blend of 77 minerals, 18 amino acids, and 5 essential vitamins (including Biotin), this set cleanses, repairs, hydrates, and stimulates hair growth naturally.
What’s Included in This Set:
Why You’ll Love It:
Amazon.com: Moérie Hair Growth Shampoo, Conditioner, Spray and Mask for Men and Women, Hair Loss Solution with Biotin and Rosemary, Thickening Hair Regrowth Set with Serum Level Care for Thinning Hair, 4 Set : Beauty & Personal Care
Starting bid
VHS Graduation Day package
Value: Priceless
Donor: Class of 2026
Includes:
1 Graduation Reserved Seating - we have arranged for your party to have reserved seating for graduation day. Seating will accommodate the 8 tickets the school provides. Seating will be on the field so there is no need to climb those bleachers! No need to arrive a hour early and bake in the sun!
2 A reserved parking space near the parking lot entrance will be available upon arrival.
3 Give your grad a 2026 blanket, light up 2026 and a senior sash.
Restrictions: package doesn’t include any tickets those are still given out by the school. For seating and parking reservation winner must show up to the school at mutually agreed upon time.
Starting bid
Victory Casino Cruise Package
Value: $400
Donors: Grill's Portside & Victory Casino Cruises
Description:
Start out the evening with a quick drink at Grills Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar if you choose. Then experience the thrill of Las Vegas on the Atlantic Ocean! This group package for six (6) guests. Your group will set sail on the massive Victory I, featuring four decks and over 40,000 square feet of excitement.
This package includes:
Onboard Highlights:
Details:
Starting bid
Titusville Playhouse Date Night 🎭
Value: $92
Donors: Titusville Playhouse
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live entertainment with two tickets to any show at Titusville Playhouse! From beloved musicals to engaging comedies and captivating dramas, this package gives you the chance to experience the magic of one of our area’s favorite community theaters. Perfect for a date night, family outing, or a fun night out with a friend.
Package Includes:
Two tickets to any Titusville Playhouse performance
Starting bid
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Basket
Description:
Show your support for our local heroes with this exclusive Brevard County Sheriff’s Office gift basket! Packed with branded items and memorabilia, this collection celebrates the dedication and service of the men and women who keep our community safe. Perfect for law enforcement supporters, or anyone proud to back the blue.
Starting bid
Celebrate or just a fun double date night!
Value: $118
Donor: Top Golf and Coopers Hawk
Details:
Enjoy a fun outing at Topgolf Orlando with this $50 off gameplay gift certificate! Whether planning a family or date night. Topgolf offers entertainment for all skill levels with food, drinks, and interactive golf games.
Treat yourself and your guests to an elevated tasting experience at Cooper's Hawk Winery any location. This LUX wine tasting for 4 allows up to four people to enjoy complimentary tasting paired with a gourmet chocolate truffle for each guest.
Starting bid
"Dine Around Town" Gift Cards
Value: $295
Donors: El Tesoro, Botta, Walk-on's, Salsas, Grills, Tandoor
Description: Head out for dinner or small bites with these crowd-pleasers. Perfect for trying new or old standbys places.
Starting bid
🎓 Graduation Balloon Arch – Celebrate in Style!
Value: starting @ $125
Donor: Clara @ Holy Air Balloon Designs
Make your graduate’s big day unforgettable with a stunning, custom-designed balloon arch or tower! Perfect for framing photos, decorating your party entrance, or adding a festive touch to any celebration.
This package includes:
Whether it’s a high school, college, or kindergarten graduation, this show-stopping arch will be the centerpiece of your celebration and a backdrop for memories that last a lifetime.
Bid now and give your graduate the picture-perfect celebration they deserve! 🎈
Restrictions: Wood Backdrop or Sign not included in Silent Auction Prize. Book at least 1 week in advance. Subject to availability. Location must be local. Date and time must be scheduled with vendor.
Starting bid
Celebrate with a Yard Card!
Value: $100
Donor: Jeremy II @ 321 Yard Cards
Make someone’s special day unforgettable with a fully customized, 24-hour yard sign display from 321 Yard Cards! Perfect for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or welcome homes. The winning bidder receives a personalized greeting (phrase, graphics, balloons, and stars) tailored to their special event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!