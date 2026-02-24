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viera high project graduation

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Viera High Project Graduation - Spring 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6103 Stadium Pkwy, Melbourne, FL 32940, USA

Catch a Wave w/ Friends @ Space Coast Surf! item
Catch a Wave w/ Friends @ Space Coast Surf! item
Catch a Wave w/ Friends @ Space Coast Surf! item
Catch a Wave w/ Friends @ Space Coast Surf!
$90

Starting bid

Catch a wave with Space Coast Surf!

Value: $260


Donors: Jo-Jo Chlebogiannis & Donna Piepgrass


Catch a wave with Space Coast Surf! Grab your crew and hit the beach for an unforgettable one-hour private surf lesson for four people with Space Coast Surf! Whether you're total beginners or just looking to sharpen your skills, this experience offers personalized instruction, ocean fun, and memories that will last long after the tide rolls out.


Perfect for families, friends, or adventurous teens. this exciting beach experience is a great way to enjoy the Florida Coast while learning the basics of surfing from the pros.


Includes:

One-hour private surf lesson - for up to 4 people




Graduation Balloon Decor - Tower item
Graduation Balloon Decor - Tower item
Graduation Balloon Decor - Tower item
Graduation Balloon Decor - Tower
$55

Starting bid

🎓 Graduation Balloon Tower – Celebrate in Style!

Value: starting @ $150

Donor: Clara @ Holy Air Balloon Designs


Make your graduate’s big day unforgettable with a stunning, custom-designed balloon arch or tower! Perfect for framing photos, decorating your party entrance, or adding a festive touch to any celebration.

This package includes:

  • A professionally crafted balloon tower in your choice of colors. Balloon towers in pictures are examples.
  • On-site setup and installation at your event location
  • A design tailored to match your school colors or party theme

Whether it’s a high school, college, or kindergarten graduation, this show-stopping arch will be the centerpiece of your celebration and a backdrop for memories that last a lifetime.


Bid now and give your graduate the picture-perfect celebration they deserve! 🎈


Restrictions: Book at least 1 week in advance. Subject to availability. Location must be local. Date and time must be scheduled with vendor.

Family Fun Package Wonderworks, Crayola Experience & Theater item
Family Fun Package Wonderworks, Crayola Experience & Theater item
Family Fun Package Wonderworks, Crayola Experience & Theater item
Family Fun Package Wonderworks, Crayola Experience & Theater
$100

Starting bid

Family Fun in Orlando

Approx Value: $336


Donors: Crayola Experience, Orlando Family Stage, Wonder Works


Description:
Give your family the best of Orlando with this amazing bundle of fun! This package includes:

  • Two (2) General Admission Tickets to the Crayola Experience Orlando: Dive into a world of color with 70,000 square feet of hands-on attractions, including a creative playground and customized crayon stations. Expires Dec 31, 2026
  • Four (4) Tickets to Orlando Family Stage: Enjoy professional theater experiences tailored for young audiences and families at Central Florida's premier theater for young people. Expires March 06, 2027
  • Two (2) All Access Tickets to Wonderworks Orlando: The All-Access ticket includes access to over 100 interactive exhibits, the 4D Motion Theater, and a Glow-in-the-Dark Ropes Course, along with a game of Laser Tag. You can buy tickets online and save time at the entrance. Expires May 22, 2027

Note to bidder: Please check specific reservation requirements for venue.

321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display item
321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display item
321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display item
321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate with a Yard Card!

Value: $100

Donor: Jeremy ll @ 321 Yard Cards


Make someone’s special day unforgettable with a fully customized, 24-hour yard sign display from 321 Yard Cards! Perfect for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or welcome homes. The winning bidder receives a personalized greeting (phrase, graphics, balloons, and stars) tailored to their special event.

  • Includes: Delivery, setup, and removal in Brevard County (serving since 2007).
  • Restrictions: Book at least 1 week in advance. Subject to availability. Location must be local. Date and time must be scheduled with vendor.
Jakari Designs Purse and wallet & Lunch tote and mini wallet item
Jakari Designs Purse and wallet & Lunch tote and mini wallet item
Jakari Designs Purse and wallet & Lunch tote and mini wallet item
Jakari Designs Purse and wallet & Lunch tote and mini wallet
$60

Starting bid

Jakari Designs Handmade Vegan Leather Set

Value: $150

Donor: Jessica @ Jakari Designs


Description:
Bid on this exquisite, handmade vegan leather accessories from Jakari Designs. Created in a home studio with love and attention to detail, this set offers both style and functionality.  Elevate your daily routine with these 4 pieces from Jakari Designs. Known for their meticulous handmade craftsmanship, this set includes a stylish, high-quality handbag paired with a lunch tote designed for the modern professional. The Jakari bag combines bold print and durable materials, making it a statement piece that adds personality to your day. The lunch tote ensures you can bring your lunch in style, offering a chic look. 

  • Handbag and card wallet: Stylish & durable, perfect for everyday essentials. A stylish Vegan Leather Handbag (braided crossbody or shoulder bag style) 
  • Lunch Tote and matching mini wallet: Insulated & functional, designed to keep meals fresh and organized.
  • Craftsmanship: Hand-made in the USA (FL), ensuring quality in every stitch.
  • Design: Sophisticated design with floral or patterned lining.

All items are lovingly handmade and designed to be unique pieces you will cherish.


https://www.jakaridesigns.com/

MG Interiors Curated Decor + free Professional Consult item
MG Interiors Curated Decor + free Professional Consult item
MG Interiors Curated Decor + free Professional Consult item
MG Interiors Curated Decor + free Professional Consult
$250

Starting bid

The "Designer’s Choice" Basket Includes:

Value: $700

Donor: MG Interiors


Includes:

  • Free 2-Hour In-Home Design Consultation:  Expert advice from MG Interiors to reimagine your space. Spend two hours with a professional designer from MG Interiors to discuss floor plans, color palettes, or styling tips tailored to your home.
  • Curated Decor Accents:
    • One stylish table lamp to brighten your favorite nook.
    • A high-end coffee table book for sophisticated layering.
    • Two elegant vases paired with realistic greenery.
    • Additional premium decor pieces to complete the look.
  • Reusable Decorative Basket: A high-quality container that doubles as stylish home storage. 

Give your home the makeover it deserves while supporting a great cause!


The best part is the MG Interiors free 2-hour design consult. 


About MG Interiors:

MG Interiors specializes in creating functional, beautiful spaces that reflect your personal style. Known for their keen eye for detail, they help homeowners bridge the gap between "good" and "extraordinary"


Restrictions: Must arrange Design consult appointment directly with MG Interiors after they have been notified of the winner and present the gift certificate. Must be initiated with MG Interiors in 2026 unless agreed upon with MG Interiors.

The Chill & Clean Home Deal item
The Chill & Clean Home Deal item
The Chill & Clean Home Deal item
The Chill & Clean Home Deal
$100

Starting bid

My Complete Home Solutions - Beach pack

Value: YETI is valued @ $200, 2 towels $40 + GC value at 20% off

Donor: My Complete Home Solutions


Gift Certificate: A certificate for a free estimate and 20% off. Allowing bidders to receive a discount on a home improvement on tile/grout cleaning and restoration, carpet cleaning and more projects over $400, providing value for future home projects.

YETI Roadie Cooler: A portable cooler, designed for outdoor adventures and gatherings. It features a durable construction and is suitable for various events.

Sand Free Towels: Two towels that are free from sand, ideal for cleaning and personal use during outdoor activities.

This auction offers a unique combination of outdoor essentials and home improvement savings, appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and those needing home improvement services.


Desiree Angelle Photography Session item
Desiree Angelle Photography Session item
Desiree Angelle Photography Session item
Desiree Angelle Photography Session
$150

Starting bid

Desiree Angelle Photography Session

Value: $300
Donor: Desiree Angelle Photography

https://www.facebook.com/desireeangellephotography


Capturing Memories

Capture the moment with a photography session from a local and beyond FAVORITE photographer, Desiree Angelle! Whether it’s a family, senior, or lifestyle shoot, Desiree is known for her stunning and relaxed photography work in the Central Florida area, including 321Living magazine covers. Don’t miss the chance to work with a celebrated photographer.


Package Includes:

  • A customized portrait session with Desiree Angelle Photography.
  • 25-30 digital files both B/W and color
  • Location of choice
  • The expertise of a highly sought-after local photographer known for vibrant family, senior, and lifestyle photography.

Restrictions:

  • Session will be booked based upon availability
  • Valid for locations within Brevard County
Prom Tickets + Florist Gift Card item
Prom Tickets + Florist Gift Card item
Prom Tickets + Florist Gift Card item
Prom Tickets + Florist Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150

Donors: Roses are Red, Violets are Bloom Florist


Everything you need for a stylish prom entrance.

  • Included: Two (2) Prom Tickets for [School Name] on [Date].
  • Included: $50 Gift Card to Roses are Red, Violets are Bloom Florist.
  • Details: Start your night right with gorgeous flowers and tickets to the biggest event of the year.

Restrictions: Seniors are allowed to bring any high school guest or recent graduates 20 years old or younger. Non-VHS guests invited by seniors must have an approval form filled out in order to be a guest at our prom. All non-VHS guests must be attending high school or be a Brevard County resident. Students using the tickets for non-VHS students must see Mr. Draves in room 3-111 before or after school by April 29 in order to use the tickets for non-VHS guest.

Moerie Hair - Repair & Moisture Growth Set item
Moerie Hair - Repair & Moisture Growth Set item
Moerie Hair - Repair & Moisture Growth Set item
Moerie Hair - Repair & Moisture Growth Set
$25

Starting bid

Unlock the Secret to Longer, Thicker, Healthier Hair!

Value: $85

Donor: Kaitlyn Gonzalez


Tired of hair breakage, slow growth, or dull locks? This comprehensive, professional-grade 4-piece bundle from Moerie is designed to restore vitality from root to tip. Infused with a powerful, nutrient-rich blend of 77 minerals, 18 amino acids, and 5 essential vitamins (including Biotin), this set cleanses, repairs, hydrates, and stimulates hair growth naturally.


What’s Included in This Set:

  • Mineral Hair Growth Shampoo (8.45 fl oz): Deeply cleanses the scalp, removes buildup, and provides vital nutrients for thicker growth.
  • Mineral Hair Repair Conditioner (8.45 fl oz): Ultra-hydrating to restore moisture, smooth cuticles, and prevent breakage.
  • Mineral Hair Repair Mask (3.38 fl oz): An intensive nourishing treatment to repair over-processed, damaged, or brittle hair.
  • Ultimate Hair Growth Serum Spray (5.07 fl oz): A leave-in treatment that stimulates the scalp and boosts shine while accelerating growth.

Why You’ll Love It:

  • ✨ Visible Results: Promotes longer, thicker-looking hair and reduces shedding in as little as 30 days.
  • 🌿 Natural & Vegan: Sulfate-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free formula.
  • 💆‍♀️ Scalp Health: Contains fulvic acid and caffeine to stimulate follicles and soothe the scalp.
  • ✨ Suitable for All Hair Types: Ideal for dry, damaged, colored, or thinning hair.

Amazon.com: Moérie Hair Growth Shampoo, Conditioner, Spray and Mask for Men and Women, Hair Loss Solution with Biotin and Rosemary, Thickening Hair Regrowth Set with Serum Level Care for Thinning Hair, 4 Set : Beauty & Personal Care

Class of 2026 Graduation Experience item
Class of 2026 Graduation Experience item
Class of 2026 Graduation Experience item
Class of 2026 Graduation Experience
$40

Starting bid

VHS Graduation Day package

Value: Priceless

Donor: Class of 2026


Includes: 

1 Graduation Reserved Seating - we have arranged for your party to have reserved seating for graduation day.  Seating will accommodate the 8 tickets the school provides. Seating will be on the field so there is no need to climb those bleachers! No need to arrive a hour early and bake in the sun!


2 A reserved parking space near the parking lot entrance will be available upon arrival.


3 Give your grad a 2026 blanket, light up 2026 and a senior sash.


Restrictions: package doesn’t include any tickets those are still given out by the school. For seating and parking reservation winner must show up to the school at mutually agreed upon time.

Victory Casino Cruise Package item
Victory Casino Cruise Package item
Victory Casino Cruise Package item
Victory Casino Cruise Package
$150

Starting bid

Victory Casino Cruise Package

Value: $400

Donors: Grill's Portside & Victory Casino Cruises


Description:
Start out the evening with a quick drink at Grills Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar if you choose. Then experience the thrill of Las Vegas on the Atlantic Ocean! This group package for six (6) guests. Your group will set sail on the massive Victory I, featuring four decks and over 40,000 square feet of excitement.


This package includes:

  • $25 Gift Card for Grills Portside Located in Port Canaveral. Valid at any of the 3 locations.
  • Boarding & Port Fees: Entry for all 6 guests for either a daytime or evening cruise.
  • Dining at Atlantic Café: Each guest will enjoy a full-service meal, featuring a variety of daily-changing entrees, a carving station, and fresh seafood.
  • $20 in Free Slot Play: Kickstart the action with $20 in qualified slot play per person to use on any of the 600+ latest slot machines.
  • Complimentary Drinks: All alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are FREE for guests while they are gaming.

Onboard Highlights:

  • Gaming: Choose from 27 live table games including Florida's only LIVE roulette and craps, plus Blackjack, 3-Card Poker, and Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em.
  • Entertainment: Enjoy live music at the Dolphin Bar on the outdoor deck.
  • Sportsbook: Catch the big game and place your bets in the Sportsbook lounge, featuring wall-to-wall TV screens.

Details:

  • Location: 180 Christopher Columbus Dr, Terminal B-2, Port Canaveral, FL.
  • Age Requirement: All guests must be 18+ to board and gamble, and 21+ to consume alcohol.
  • Schedule: Cruises depart twice daily, Tuesday through Sunday (11:00 AM/Noon and 7:00 PM).
Broadway in Titusville item
Broadway in Titusville
$40

Starting bid

Titusville Playhouse Date Night 🎭

Value: $92


Donors: Titusville Playhouse


Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live entertainment with two tickets to any show at Titusville Playhouse! From beloved musicals to engaging comedies and captivating dramas, this package gives you the chance to experience the magic of one of our area’s favorite community theaters. Perfect for a date night, family outing, or a fun night out with a friend.


Package Includes:

Two tickets to any Titusville Playhouse performance


Get of Jail Free Card item
Get of Jail Free Card
$30

Starting bid

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Basket


Description:

Show your support for our local heroes with this exclusive Brevard County Sheriff’s Office gift basket! Packed with branded items and memorabilia, this collection celebrates the dedication and service of the men and women who keep our community safe. Perfect for law enforcement supporters, or anyone proud to back the blue.

Tee off and Taste at Topgolf and Cooper's Hawk item
Tee off and Taste at Topgolf and Cooper's Hawk item
Tee off and Taste at Topgolf and Cooper's Hawk item
Tee off and Taste at Topgolf and Cooper's Hawk
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate or just a fun double date night!

Value: $118


Donor: Top Golf and Coopers Hawk


Details:

Enjoy a fun outing at Topgolf Orlando with this $50 off gameplay gift certificate! Whether planning a family or date night. Topgolf offers entertainment for all skill levels with food, drinks, and interactive golf games.


Treat yourself and your guests to an elevated tasting experience at Cooper's Hawk Winery any location. This LUX wine tasting for 4 allows up to four people to enjoy complimentary tasting paired with a gourmet chocolate truffle for each guest.

Dine Around Town & Skip the Dishes item
Dine Around Town & Skip the Dishes item
Dine Around Town & Skip the Dishes item
Dine Around Town & Skip the Dishes
$125

Starting bid

"Dine Around Town" Gift Cards

Value: $295


Donors: El Tesoro, Botta, Walk-on's, Salsas, Grills, Tandoor


Description: Head out for dinner or small bites with these crowd-pleasers. Perfect for trying new or old standbys places.


  • El Tesoro 2 x $50 GC - Enjoy amazing Mexican Food and Margarita's @ El Tesoro on Wickham
  • Botta Neapolitan $75 GC - Have lunch or dinner @ Botto Pizza but make sure you dine early everything is fresh not frozen get it before it runs out.
  • Walk-ons $50's in GC - Watch the game at a local favorite Sports Bar with a Fabulous Menu!
  • Salsa's 2 x $10 GC - Enjoy Taco Tuesday at Salsas.
  • Grill's $25 GC - Go Dockside, Lakeside, or Seafood - Decks Portside
  • Tandoor Indian Cuisine $25 GC - Get spicy and taste the North Indian flavors with a visit to Tandoor.


Graduation Balloon Decor - Arch item
Graduation Balloon Decor - Arch item
Graduation Balloon Decor - Arch item
Graduation Balloon Decor - Arch
$50

Starting bid

🎓 Graduation Balloon Arch – Celebrate in Style!

Value: starting @ $125


Donor: Clara @ Holy Air Balloon Designs


Make your graduate’s big day unforgettable with a stunning, custom-designed balloon arch or tower! Perfect for framing photos, decorating your party entrance, or adding a festive touch to any celebration.

This package includes:

  • A professionally crafted balloon arch in your choice of colors. Balloon Arches in pictures are examples.
  • On-site setup and installation at your event location
  • A design tailored to match your school colors or party theme

Whether it’s a high school, college, or kindergarten graduation, this show-stopping arch will be the centerpiece of your celebration and a backdrop for memories that last a lifetime.


Bid now and give your graduate the picture-perfect celebration they deserve! 🎈


Restrictions: Wood Backdrop or Sign not included in Silent Auction Prize. Book at least 1 week in advance. Subject to availability. Location must be local. Date and time must be scheduled with vendor.


321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display (#2) item
321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display (#2) item
321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display (#2) item
321 Yard Cards Customized Celebration Display (#2)
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate with a Yard Card!

Value: $100


Donor: Jeremy II @ 321 Yard Cards


Make someone’s special day unforgettable with a fully customized, 24-hour yard sign display from 321 Yard Cards! Perfect for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or welcome homes. The winning bidder receives a personalized greeting (phrase, graphics, balloons, and stars) tailored to their special event.

  • Includes: Delivery, setup, and removal in Brevard County (serving since 2007).
  • Restrictions: Book at least 1 week in advance. Subject to availability. Location must be local. Date and time must be scheduled with vendor.

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