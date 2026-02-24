Viera High Project Graduation - Spring 2026 Silent Auction

Catch a wave with Space Coast Surf!

Value: $260





Donors: Jo-Jo Chlebogiannis & Donna Piepgrass





Catch a wave with Space Coast Surf! Grab your crew and hit the beach for an unforgettable one-hour private surf lesson for four people with Space Coast Surf! Whether you're total beginners or just looking to sharpen your skills, this experience offers personalized instruction, ocean fun, and memories that will last long after the tide rolls out.





Perfect for families, friends, or adventurous teens. this exciting beach experience is a great way to enjoy the Florida Coast while learning the basics of surfing from the pros.





Includes:

One-hour private surf lesson - for up to 4 people











