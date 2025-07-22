Vietnamese Culture And Science Association

Viet Cultural Fest 2025: Food Contest Sign-Up

NRG Park

1 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054, USA

Boba Tasting Contest - Individual Entry
$20

Each entry/applicant will receive 2 admission tickets at check in.

Pho Eating Contest - Individual Entry
$20

Each entry/applicant will receive 2 admission tickets at check in.

Mooncake Eating Contest - Individual Entry
$15

Each entry/applicant will receive 2 admission tickets at check in.

Cooking Competition - Team Entry
$50

The Cooking Competition is team-based. The $50 fee equals one team entry and covers a group of 3 to 5 members(maximum of 5). Each team entry will receive up to 5 admission tickets at check-in.

