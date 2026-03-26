We extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors for your generous support of our Vietnam Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony. Your commitment not only makes this event possible, but also directly contributes to our mission of serving and supporting veterans in our community.





Because of your partnership, we are able to honor those who served, provide critical resources, and ensure that no veteran is ever forgotten.





Your support is more than a sponsorship—it is a statement of respect, gratitude, and unwavering commitment to those who sacrificed for our freedom.





Thank you for standing with us.

No One Left Behind.