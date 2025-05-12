Vietnamese American Cultural Parade

Vietnamese American Cultural Parade

Vietnamese American Cultural Parade's Auction 2025

Rolex - GMT-Master II (Pepsi)-Unworn item
Rolex - GMT-Master II (Pepsi)-Unworn
$24,900

Starting bid

Pristine, unworn example of the legendary dual-time GMT featuring the coveted red and blue Cerachrom ceramic bezel. This 40mm Oystersteel masterpiece tracks two time zones with Swiss precision and 70-hour power reserve. Complete set: Original box, papers, and receipt included. A true investment piece combining Rolex's aviation heritage with timeless collector appeal. Perfect for travelers and enthusiasts who demand both functionality and prestige.
Hennessy Paradis item
Hennessy Paradis
$2,500

Starting bid

An exquisite cognac known for its exceptional smoothness and complex flavors.
Hennessy XO 2025 Lunar New Year item
Hennessy XO 2025 Lunar New Year
$600

Starting bid

A special limited edition cognac celebrating the Lunar New Year with unique packaging.

