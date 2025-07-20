Vietnamese American Heritage Foundation

Offered by

Vietnamese American Heritage Foundation

About this shop

Vietnamese American Heritage Foundation's Swag

Cap item
Cap item
Cap
$20

Port Authority® Nylon Twill Performance Cap. C868

This quick-drying cap has a CoolMax sweatband and performs with Dry Zone® moisture wicking. "Navy" color

  • Fabric: 91/9 nylon/cotton twill
  • Structure: Structured
  • Profile: Mid
  • Closure: Hook and loop


Polo
$35

Sport-Tek® Micropique Sport-Wick® Polo. LST650

Smooth micropique polos that wick moisture and resist snags.

  • 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester tricot
  • Snag resistant
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Double-needle stitching throughout
  • Tag-free label
  • Taped neck
  • Self-fabric collar
  • Open placket
  • Armhole accent
  • Curved back waist seam for flattering fit
  • Side vents
  • Rental-friendly

*Due to the nature of 100% polyester performance fabrics, special care must be taken throughout the screen printing process.

Women's Sizes: XS-4XL


For detailed PRICING, please select "Add to Cart" to view the ordering/pricing grid.

Day Tote item
Day Tote item
Day Tote item
Day Tote
$25

Port Authority® Day Tote. BG406

This classic, go-anywhere tote is perfect for the beach, market and beyond.

  • 600 denier polyester canvas
  • Self-fabric handles
  • Dimensions: 14"h x 14"w x 5.5"d; Approx. 1,078 cubic inches

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under. Includes a California Prop 65 and social responsibility hangtag.

Ideal Twill Grocery Tote item
Ideal Twill Grocery Tote item
Ideal Twill Grocery Tote item
Ideal Twill Grocery Tote
$25

Port Authority® Ideal Twill Grocery Tote. B100

This tote has a wide bottom to fit bulky groceries. Four sides offer plenty of room for decoration.

  • Durable 10-ounce, 100% cotton twill
  • Cotton web handles with reinforced stitching
  • Dimensions: 15" h x 13" w x 7" d; Approx. 1,365 cubic inches

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under. Includes a California Prop 65 and social responsibility hangtag.

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt item
T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$15

Port & Co Core Cotton Tee. PC54

An indispensable t-shirt in our classic silhouette—with a very friendly price.

  • 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton
  • 98/2 cotton/poly (Ash)
  • 90/10 cotton/poly (Athletic Heather)
  • 50/50 cotton/poly (Black Heather, Dark Heather Grey, Graphite Heather, Heather Athletic Maroon, Heather Dark Chocolate Brown, Heather Navy, Heather Purple, Heather Red, Heather Royal, Heather Sangria, Heathered Dusty Peach, Neon Blue, Neon Green, Neon Orange, Neon Pink, Neon Yellow, Oatmeal Heather, Olive Drab Green Heather, S. Green, S. Orange)
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling

Adult Sizes: S-6XL

Call for pricing

Add a donation for Vietnamese American Heritage Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!