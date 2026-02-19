Gulf Coast Asian Arts & Culture

Hosted by

Gulf Coast Asian Arts & Culture

About this event

Vietnamese Calligraphy: An Afternoon with Linh Nguyen

900 Camp St

Main Gallery, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

General Admission
$40


During this workshop, participants will:

• Learn the foundations of Vietnamese calligraphy (Thư Pháp)

• Practice brush techniques using traditional tools

• Create and take home a completed calligraphy script

• Enjoy a light lunch reception and community connection

No prior experience required.

VIET
Free

During this workshop, participants will:

• Learn the foundations of Vietnamese calligraphy (Thư Pháp)

• Practice brush techniques using traditional tools

• Create and take home a completed calligraphy script

• Enjoy a light lunch reception and community connection

No prior experience required.

Add a donation for Gulf Coast Asian Arts & Culture

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