Vietnamese Calligraphy: An Afternoon with Linh Nguyen

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About this event
Main Gallery, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
During this workshop, participants will:
• Learn the foundations of Vietnamese calligraphy (Thư Pháp)
• Practice brush techniques using traditional tools
• Create and take home a completed calligraphy script
• Enjoy a light lunch reception and community connection
No prior experience required.
During this workshop, participants will:
• Learn the foundations of Vietnamese calligraphy (Thư Pháp)
• Practice brush techniques using traditional tools
• Create and take home a completed calligraphy script
• Enjoy a light lunch reception and community connection
No prior experience required.
$
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