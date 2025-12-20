Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball

VIHS Baseball Wishlist

Practice Baseballs item
Practice Baseballs
$45

Can't play much baseball without baseballs. Price is per dozen.

Game Baseballs item
Game Baseballs
$100

These are for gameday. Price is per dozen.

Upgraded First Aid Kit item
Upgraded First Aid Kit
$50

A much needed first aid kit, for the inevitable.

Helmets item
Helmets
$40

You gotta protect the head while on offense.

Jaeger J Bands item
Jaeger J Bands
$25

For training and warming up in the cold, wet Island spring.

JUGS Replacement Wheel item
JUGS Replacement Wheel
$180

These are for our pitching machines.

Mizuno Classic Bamboo Bats item
Mizuno Classic Bamboo Bats
$70

Need something to hit the ball with. 2-32" bats and 2-33" bats.

MaxBP Original Bundle item
MaxBP Original Bundle
$1,000

For even more batting practice!

Radar Gun Bundle item
Radar Gun Bundle
$500

The Pocket Radar for measuring pitch speed and exit velocity.

Digital Gym Clock item
Digital Gym Clock
$50

So we know what time it is while out on the field.

Baseball Tee item
Baseball Tee
$75
L Screen item
L Screen
$500

Coaches safety is imperative!

Cold Packs item
Cold Packs
$25

Gotta control the inflamation!

Heavy Balls item
Heavy Balls
$35

Helps the boys find barrels!

Dugout/Warm up Jackets item
Dugout/Warm up Jackets
$75

Windbreakers to help keep the players and coaches dry in PNW spring ball!

Team Duffel Bags item
Team Duffel Bags
$60

Help the team show up looking and feeling organized. Feel confident, play confident!!

Baseball Caddy item
Baseball Caddy
$200

Our current caddy is in disrepair!

Sponsorship Banner item
Sponsorship Banner
$500

Have your business proudly represented with a 4x4 vinyl banner hung on the fences at the VHS Baseball Field in this 2026 season.

