The Vikings award $60k in scholarships every year.
We work hard to keep the game accessible, and whilst Vikings Day is a celebration of the club, it is also an opportunity to present our mission to the greater community.
Businesses are invited to support the day and our fundraising initiatives.
Here is how:
$500 donation.
- Your name and logo on event signage and banners at Vikings Day and Community Play Day
- Featured in our event program and flyers distributed to 3,000+ families across San Francisco
- Two dedicated sponsor spotlights in our club-wide email newsletters (sent to our full family network of 30,000 emails)
- Your business listed on the SF Vikings website sponsor page — visible year-round
- A social media shoutout to our Instagram, Facebook, and community channels
- Public recognition and acknowledgment at the Vikings Day ceremony for June 4
- Go ahead and submit your donation here
The Vikings award $60k in scholarships every year.
We work hard to keep the game accessible, and whilst Vikings Day is a celebration of the club, it is also an opportunity to present our mission to the greater community.
Businesses are invited to support the day and our fundraising initiatives.
Here is how:
$500 donation.
- Your name and logo on event signage and banners at Vikings Day and Community Play Day
- Featured in our event program and flyers distributed to 3,000+ families across San Francisco
- Two dedicated sponsor spotlights in our club-wide email newsletters (sent to our full family network of 30,000 emails)
- Your business listed on the SF Vikings website sponsor page — visible year-round
- A social media shoutout to our Instagram, Facebook, and community channels
- Public recognition and acknowledgment at the Vikings Day ceremony for June 4
- Go ahead and submit your donation here