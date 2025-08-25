Salesian Sisters of Tampa, Inc PTC

Hosted by

Salesian Sisters of Tampa, Inc PTC

About this event

Villa Madonna Octoberfest 2025

315 W Columbus Dr

Tampa, FL 33602, USA

Octoberfest Title Sponsor
$2,500

Have your name/business highlighted on the electronic school sign for two weeks. You will receive top placement on signage at the event, as well as highlights on social media.

Rockwall Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor the Rockwall for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!

Large Inflatable Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Large Inflatable for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!

Beer Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the Beer for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!

Sangria Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the Sangria for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!

Dessert & Coffee Sponsor
$150

Sponsor the Sangria for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!

Bounce House Sponsor
$100

Sponsor the Bounce House for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!

Game Booth Sponsor
$50

Sponsor a Game Booth for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!

Add a donation for Salesian Sisters of Tampa, Inc PTC

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