Villa Madonna Octoberfest 2025

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About this event
Have your name/business highlighted on the electronic school sign for two weeks. You will receive top placement on signage at the event, as well as highlights on social media.
Sponsor the Rockwall for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!
Sponsor the Large Inflatable for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!
Sponsor the Beer for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!
Sponsor the Sangria for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!
Sponsor the Sangria for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!
Sponsor the Bounce House for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!
Sponsor a Game Booth for the event! Have your name listed on signage at the event, and highlights on Social Media!
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