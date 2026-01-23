Village Arts Gala Silent Auction

Whether it’s a milestone, a new addition to the family, or simply a desire to capture your loved

ones in a beautiful light, this session offers a premium experience from a photographer with two

decades of professional experience. We’ll move beyond stiff poses to capture authentic

connection and timeless memories.





The Experience: A one-hour, on-location photo session within the Los Angeles area.

The Results: 20 high-resolution, professionally retouched images of your choice from a

private online gallery.

Perfect For: Holiday cards, wall art, or updating the family album.

Value: $300. About the Photographer: Scott Uhlfelder

With over 20 years of experience behind the lens, Scott Uhlfelder is a Los Angeles-based

cinematographer and photographer known for his cinematic eye and technical precision. Having

spent two decades navigating the worlds of commercial and narrative production alongside

professional still photography, Scott brings a unique point of view to every project.

Whether he is crafting a visual brand story for a business or capturing the candid moments of a

family session, Scott’s goal is to make every subject look and feel their best. He is proud to

support his local arts community.







