Village Arts Gala Silent Auction

They say a picture is worth 1000 words but no pictures can describe the breathtaking beauty of this picturesque environment. This beautiful one bedroom apartment which can sleep four people has spectacular views of city lights, as well as a beautiful paradise. During the day the sea breeze blows through the spacious apartment, which is filled with natural light to enjoy the full beauty of your surroundings. Forget all of the traffic, noise and neighbors. SANTIAGO HiILLS is perfectly secluded. Enjoy the beautiful pool or just relax. 25 minutes away from the airport with free airport pick up. Subject to availability Blocked Dec, Jan and Feb https://t.vrbo.io/VlSmOK2Hh0b Donated by the Corona Family
Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music with concert tickets to SoFi Stadium—and you choose the show: Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars! Two tickets, two iconic artists, one epic venue, and an incredible night out waiting for you. Music, energy, and memories guaranteed Donated by the Cogan Family
Hotel Winters is a 4-star boutique spa hotel located in the heart of Winters, CA, at the eastern gateway to Napa Valley, just 30 minutes northwest of Sacramento. Our charming hotel is steps from renowned tasting rooms, celebrated restaurants, and abundant outdoor activities ranging from scenic hikes to hot air ballooning adventures. Escape to the countryside and experience our taste of wine country, with farm-to-fork fine dining at Carboni’s Ristorante and relaxing spa treatments at ZenTerra Spa. Join us for an unforgettable stay, no matter the season, and discover all that Winters has to offer.This auction item is for a two nights stay, subject to availability via a digital certificate.
Enjoy a luxurious evening with PRP Wine International in the comfort of your own home! This exclusive package includes a 12-person in-home wine tasting featuring up to eight bottles of wine and a knowledgeable wine consultant to guide the experience. Valued at over $400, it’s the perfect way to sip, savor, and celebrate with friends
Indulge in the art of entertaining with this exquisite charcuterie gift basket featuring a beautiful cheeseboard, gourmet tools, premium olive oil, fine wine, and a curated selection of savory delicacies. The experience is topped off with an exclusive VIP guest pass for four to The Magic Castle—an unforgettable night of mystery, magic, and elegance.
Perfect for food lovers, hosts, and anyone who appreciates a little luxury
Donated by the Lu and Rohde Families
Enjoy a perfect day out with two tickets to Descanso Gardens, two garden train passes, and a compact picnic set for two—complete with a cozy thermos for your favorite warm beverage. Also included a portable wine cooler, seating mat, and small wine goblets. Stroll the gardens, ride the train, and relax with a charming picnic surrounded by nature. A beautiful, easy escape for two Donated by the Rohde family
Everything a coffee fan could want in one cozy bundle! This basket includes a Keurig K-Express coffee maker, coffee pods, tea bags, two elegant glass mugs, two travel mugs with lids, and a $25 Starbucks gift card. Perfect for enjoying great coffee at home—or on the go
Treat yourself (or your friends!) to this amazing beauty bundle featuring two premium beauty tools, including an eye massager and facial stimulator, plus a gorgeous assortment of self-care favorites: eye masks, face masks, face lotion, body lotion, hair products, and more—beautifully displayed on a cute wooden stand. Keep it all for yourself or share the glow with friends—this bundle is pure pampering perfection Donated by the Hauser and Rohde families
Blue Pen Ceramics is a modern pottery studio run by Emily Haynes in Los Angeles, CA. Emily’s ceramic practice spans twenty years and several cities, from New York to San Francisco, Oakland, and now Los Angeles. Each piece is designed, thrown, and glazed by hand. Inspired by the warm colors and relaxed, sun-filled vibe of southern California, combined with classical forms and a bit of whimsy. BPC pots are made to be used and loved. This auction is for a 9 inch stoneware vase with under glaze design. Donated by Emily Haynes of Blue Pen Ceramics https://www.bluepenceramics.com/
Mom deserves a glow-up too! This fun Mommy Makeover package includes a gift certificate for brows by Nicole Burg , a gift certificate for a blowout and style from Nina Blythe Hair, a bottle of wine, and a playful set of cups—one for coffee, one for wine. Treat yourself to some sushi, get your car, washed and detailed and enjoy a delicious cup of coffee all on your own while shopping at the Gramercy Boutique on Tujunga. End your day with a delicious cold treat from Ubatuba Acai in Tarzana. Beauty, relaxation, and a little indulgence all in one perfect package
Shop, snack, and savor with this amazing NoHo West package! Featuring gift cards to See’s Candies (15), Jersey Mike’s(15), Crumbl (10), Trader Joe’s (20) (plus a Trader Joe’s bag), Starbucks(10), MOD Pizza, and fun finds from Five Below—it’s everything you love, all in one place. The ultimate local shopping and dining experience
Take a chance on something fun! This eye-catching wreath of lottery tickets is bursting with excitement and possibility—beautifully displayed and full of chances to win big. A festive, thrilling auction favorite that’s as fun to look at as it is to scratch
Bring everyone together for the ultimate family game night! This bundle includes a great selection of fun, family-friendly games, $40 in Papa John’s pizza gift certificates, and a delicious assortment of snacks, popcorn, and sweet treats. Everything you need for a cozy, laughter-filled night at home
Everything you need to travel in style and comfort! This chic set includes a small backpack, luxury eye mask, satin pillowcase, travel-size beauty essentials, water bottle, journal, hand sanitizer, and more must-have goodies for short trips or long adventures. Perfect for jet-setters, weekend warriors, and anyone who loves to stay polished on the go
Whether it’s a milestone, a new addition to the family, or simply a desire to capture your loved
ones in a beautiful light, this session offers a premium experience from a photographer with two
decades of professional experience. We’ll move beyond stiff poses to capture authentic
connection and timeless memories.
The Experience: A one-hour, on-location photo session within the Los Angeles area.
The Results: 20 high-resolution, professionally retouched images of your choice from a
private online gallery.
Perfect For: Holiday cards, wall art, or updating the family album.
Value: $300. About the Photographer: Scott Uhlfelder
With over 20 years of experience behind the lens, Scott Uhlfelder is a Los Angeles-based
cinematographer and photographer known for his cinematic eye and technical precision. Having
spent two decades navigating the worlds of commercial and narrative production alongside
professional still photography, Scott brings a unique point of view to every project.
Whether he is crafting a visual brand story for a business or capturing the candid moments of a
family session, Scott’s goal is to make every subject look and feel their best. He is proud to
support his local arts community.
This package is designed for entrepreneurs, small business owners, or professionals looking for
a cinematic edge. Utilizing 20 years of experience in commercial photography, this session
focuses on creating imagery that tells your unique business story.
The Strategy: Includes an initial consultation call to discuss your brand vision, styling,and goals.
The Session: A one-hour shoot tailored to your needs—choose between updated
executive headshots, product photography, or "behind-the-scenes" lifestyle images of
your business in action.
The Results: 10 High-resolution photos ready for web, social media, and print marketing.
Value: $500. About the Photographer: Scott Uhlfelder
Indulge your senses with this beautiful pink candle basket from FLD Aromatherapy by Felicia Diaz. Featuring handcrafted scents and candles that are as stunning to look at as they are to burn, this collection brings warmth, calm, and elegance to any space. Perfect to keep for yourself—or share the glow with friends https://thewtf.com/
Calling all chicken tender lovers! This fun-filled Raising Cane’s gift basket includes gift cards, adorable stuffed animals, and exclusive promotional goodies from the beloved chicken tender spot. A crave-worthy bundle that’s perfect for fans of great food and fun merch
Enjoy a little luxury with a $100 gift certificate to Jill Roberts—perfect for treating yourself to something special. Whether it’s beauty, self-care, or a well-deserved indulgence, this is a simple and stylish way to shop and shine With her great eye for high fashion, Jill has personally curated a mix of contemporary designer clothing and accessories for women. The boutique's blend of much desired designers such as Nili Lotan, Ulla Johnson, Mother Denim, Citizens of Humanity with hard to find European designers such as Victoria Beckham, Herno, La Prestic Ouiston etc., is the perfect shop to fill your closet with day to day essentials as well as on trend ensembles.https://www.jillroberts.com/pages/about-us
Seabutter’s menu, offers delectable sushi and sashimi dishes that showcase the freshest fish and culinary expertise. Our tireless search for the right ingredients helped us be able to create a menu with intricate flavors that aim to accentuate what matters most: the fish. Our team is looking forward to making your dining experience with us very memorable. this item is for a $50 gift certificate. https://seabuttersushi.com/
Turn heads with this stunning matching bracelet and earrings set by St. Thomas Bay. Featuring green enamel, gold-tone finish, and bold rounded shapes, these chunky statement pieces are both modern and elegant—perfect for dressing up any outfit with effortless glamour
A stunning duo of Anthropologie choker necklaces that balance soft and bold beautifully—one a delicate iridescent beaded piece, the other a strong gold statement choker. Perfect opposites that elevate any outfit, whether layered together or worn solo. Effortlessly chic, day or night
Add a pop of fun and imagination with this charming pair of hand-painted robot canvases by a local artist. Bright, playful, and full of personality, they’re the perfect artistic touch for a child’s room, playroom, or creative space. Los Angeles based artist Lynnda Rakos creates powerful, colorful, and provocative images, and this one-of-a-kind set sparks joy and creativity
Spark imagination and hands-on creativity with this 3D printing pen and a vibrant pack of colorful filament! Perfect for kids who love to create—and for adults who are kids at heart—this fun, interactive set turns ideas into real, three-dimensional art. Endless creativity, endless fun
