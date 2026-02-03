Village Arts Gala Silent Auction (copy)

Indulge in the art of entertaining with this exquisite charcuterie gift basket featuring a beautiful cheeseboard, gourmet tools, premium olive oil, fine wine, and a curated selection of savory delicacies. The experience is topped off with an exclusive VIP guest pass for four to The Magic Castle—an unforgettable night of mystery, magic, and elegance.

Perfect for food lovers, hosts, and anyone who appreciates a little luxury

Donated by the Lu and Rohde Families