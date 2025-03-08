Village Arts Theatre's Silent Auction

VIP Concert Experience - Beyonce, The Weeknd, or Shakira
$1,000
Starting bid
🌟 The Ultimate VIP Concert Experience at SoFi Stadium! 🎤✨
***VALUED @ $2,000***
Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime night of music, luxury, and unforgettable memories! You and a guest will enjoy two premium tickets in a catered suite at the iconic SoFi Stadium to see Beyoncé, The Weeknd, or Shakira!
🎶 Your VIP Experience Includes:
✨ Your choice of concert—witness the electrifying performances of Beyoncé, The Weeknd, or Shakira live!
✨ Exclusive luxury suite access—watch the show in ultimate comfort!
✨ Yummy food and drinks—sip, savor, and celebrate in style!
This is your chance to elevate your concert experience like never before—music, luxury, and memories that will last a lifetime! Bid BIG for the ultimate night out! 🎶🥂🔥
🌟 The Ultimate VIP Concert Experience at SoFi Stadium! 🎤✨
***VALUED @ $2,000***
Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime night of music, luxury, and unforgettable memories! You and a guest will enjoy two premium tickets in a catered suite at the iconic SoFi Stadium to see Beyoncé, The Weeknd, or Shakira!
🎶 Your VIP Experience Includes:
✨ Your choice of concert—witness the electrifying performances of Beyoncé, The Weeknd, or Shakira live!
✨ Exclusive luxury suite access—watch the show in ultimate comfort!
✨ Yummy food and drinks—sip, savor, and celebrate in style!
This is your chance to elevate your concert experience like never before—music, luxury, and memories that will last a lifetime! Bid BIG for the ultimate night out! 🎶🥂🔥
2 Disney Tickets + $50 Disney Gift Card
$250
Starting bid
Get ready for a day of wonder, adventure, and enchantment with 2 Disneyland Park Hopper Tickets (Valued @ $500) —your golden pass to explore both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure! From the nostalgia of Main Street, U.S.A. to the thrills of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the magic of Avengers Campus, every moment will be filled with joy and excitement!
As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also receive a $50 Disney Gift Card—perfect for indulging in delicious treats, snagging the perfect pair of Mickey ears, or bringing home a bit of Disney magic.
Bid big and let the magic begin! ✨🏰🌟
Get ready for a day of wonder, adventure, and enchantment with 2 Disneyland Park Hopper Tickets (Valued @ $500) —your golden pass to explore both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure! From the nostalgia of Main Street, U.S.A. to the thrills of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the magic of Avengers Campus, every moment will be filled with joy and excitement!
As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also receive a $50 Disney Gift Card—perfect for indulging in delicious treats, snagging the perfect pair of Mickey ears, or bringing home a bit of Disney magic.
Bid big and let the magic begin! ✨🏰🌟
Midcentury Modern Pottery
$75
Starting bid
Emily Haynes, a Los Angeles-based artist, creates bold pottery that seamlessly blends midcentury modern aesthetics with the vibrant energy of 1970s surf culture. This unique piece, valued at $250, was crafted in her home studio and reflects a harmonious fusion of sleek design and beach-inspired flair.
Emily Haynes, a Los Angeles-based artist, creates bold pottery that seamlessly blends midcentury modern aesthetics with the vibrant energy of 1970s surf culture. This unique piece, valued at $250, was crafted in her home studio and reflects a harmonious fusion of sleek design and beach-inspired flair.
Photo Mini Session
$150
Starting bid
Photo Mini Session, valued @ $400, includes 20 minute family or brand/lifestyle photoshoot at the location of winners choice. A gallery of digital high resolution images within 2 weeks of shoot.
Photo Mini Session, valued @ $400, includes 20 minute family or brand/lifestyle photoshoot at the location of winners choice. A gallery of digital high resolution images within 2 weeks of shoot.
2 Night Stay Lake Arrowhead Cabin
$175
Starting bid
Nestled in the serene landscapes of Lake Arrowhead, this charming mountain retreat at 27385 Bernina Dr offers a perfect blend of comfort and nature. This four bedroom and three and a half bath home valued at $500 for the 2 nights, provides ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The main level features an open-concept custom kitchen with an island, seamlessly connecting to the living and family rooms, all centered around a cozy river rock fireplace. Step out onto the adjoining deck from the living room to enjoy the fresh mountain air—ideal for gatherings. The upper level boasts a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with a spa tub, dual vanity, and a home office space. Additional highlights include a main floor en suite bedroom, full-size laundry room, and a versatile basement level with a separate entrance. The property also offers a level front yard with a water feature, fenced dog run, ample parking, and coveted lake rights. Don't miss the opportunity to bid on this delightful mountain haven at our silent auction fundraiser.
Nestled in the serene landscapes of Lake Arrowhead, this charming mountain retreat at 27385 Bernina Dr offers a perfect blend of comfort and nature. This four bedroom and three and a half bath home valued at $500 for the 2 nights, provides ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The main level features an open-concept custom kitchen with an island, seamlessly connecting to the living and family rooms, all centered around a cozy river rock fireplace. Step out onto the adjoining deck from the living room to enjoy the fresh mountain air—ideal for gatherings. The upper level boasts a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with a spa tub, dual vanity, and a home office space. Additional highlights include a main floor en suite bedroom, full-size laundry room, and a versatile basement level with a separate entrance. The property also offers a level front yard with a water feature, fenced dog run, ample parking, and coveted lake rights. Don't miss the opportunity to bid on this delightful mountain haven at our silent auction fundraiser.
Escape to Luxury: 2-Night Stay at Hotel Winters
$175
Starting bid
Indulge in a serene getaway with a 2-night stay at Hotel Winters, valued at $660, a boutique spa hotel nestled in the heart of downtown Winters, California. Just 25 miles from Sacramento International Airport, this charming retreat offers the perfect blend of luxury and small-town allure. Your luxuious accomodations include on-site dining, spa, and rooftop lounge and an amazing town of restaurants, renowned wine-tasting rooms, and unique shops. For adventure seekers, nearby Lake Berryessa and Blue Ridge Trailheads offer hot air ballooning, water sports, hiking, and biking opportunities.
Indulge in a serene getaway with a 2-night stay at Hotel Winters, valued at $660, a boutique spa hotel nestled in the heart of downtown Winters, California. Just 25 miles from Sacramento International Airport, this charming retreat offers the perfect blend of luxury and small-town allure. Your luxuious accomodations include on-site dining, spa, and rooftop lounge and an amazing town of restaurants, renowned wine-tasting rooms, and unique shops. For adventure seekers, nearby Lake Berryessa and Blue Ridge Trailheads offer hot air ballooning, water sports, hiking, and biking opportunities.
Wicked Gift Basket
$120
Starting bid
✨ Defy Gravity with the Ultimate Wicked Movie Basket! ✨
***VALUED @ $400***
Get ready to be spellbound with this magical Wicked Movie Basket, inspired by the highly anticipated, award-winning musical-turned-movie! Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Elphaba and Glinda or eagerly awaiting your first trip to Oz, this basket is packed with "Popular" treats and "Unlimited" fun!
💚 Wicked-themed branded gifts—because every Ozian needs a little sparkle!
💚 Delicious themed treats to enjoy while watching the film!
💚 Surprises straight from the Emerald City—you’ll have to bid big to find out!
Perfect for musical lovers, theater fans, and anyone who believes in friendship, destiny, and a little bit of magic. Bid now and take home a piece of Oz! ✨🎶💚
✨ Defy Gravity with the Ultimate Wicked Movie Basket! ✨
***VALUED @ $400***
Get ready to be spellbound with this magical Wicked Movie Basket, inspired by the highly anticipated, award-winning musical-turned-movie! Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Elphaba and Glinda or eagerly awaiting your first trip to Oz, this basket is packed with "Popular" treats and "Unlimited" fun!
💚 Wicked-themed branded gifts—because every Ozian needs a little sparkle!
💚 Delicious themed treats to enjoy while watching the film!
💚 Surprises straight from the Emerald City—you’ll have to bid big to find out!
Perfect for musical lovers, theater fans, and anyone who believes in friendship, destiny, and a little bit of magic. Bid now and take home a piece of Oz! ✨🎶💚
Glow and Glam Pixi Beauty Basket
$90
Starting bid
Indulge in self-care with this luxurious Pixi Beauty Basket, valued at $300, packed with skincare and makeup essentials to refresh and revitalize your routine. Featuring a stunning selection of Pixi by Petra favorites—like the cult-favorite Glow Tonic, soothing Milk Remedy Mask, and a gorgeous eyeshadow palette—this set is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their natural glow!
Generously donated by Dawn McCoy & the Loving Way Foundation, which provides support and resources to families navigating grief and loss with love and compassion.
Indulge in self-care with this luxurious Pixi Beauty Basket, valued at $300, packed with skincare and makeup essentials to refresh and revitalize your routine. Featuring a stunning selection of Pixi by Petra favorites—like the cult-favorite Glow Tonic, soothing Milk Remedy Mask, and a gorgeous eyeshadow palette—this set is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their natural glow!
Generously donated by Dawn McCoy & the Loving Way Foundation, which provides support and resources to families navigating grief and loss with love and compassion.
Ultimate Luxury Beauty Basket
$300
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with over $1,000 worth of high-end beauty products designed to revitalize your skin, refresh your body, and leave you feeling more radiant than ever! This fabulous beauty basket is packed with luxurious skincare, body treatments, and must-have beauty essentials—everything you need for the ultimate self-care experience.
💖 Indulge in premium products that will nourish, hydrate, and enhance your natural glow.
💖 Feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and beautiful with top-tier skincare and body care.
💖 Perfect for a spa-like experience at home—because YOU deserve it!
Generously provided by Dawn McCoy & The Loving Way Foundation, this auction item is a must-have for anyone who loves beauty, luxury, and a little self-care magic.
✨ Bid BIG and treat yourself to the beauty experience you deserve! ✨
Pamper yourself with over $1,000 worth of high-end beauty products designed to revitalize your skin, refresh your body, and leave you feeling more radiant than ever! This fabulous beauty basket is packed with luxurious skincare, body treatments, and must-have beauty essentials—everything you need for the ultimate self-care experience.
💖 Indulge in premium products that will nourish, hydrate, and enhance your natural glow.
💖 Feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and beautiful with top-tier skincare and body care.
💖 Perfect for a spa-like experience at home—because YOU deserve it!
Generously provided by Dawn McCoy & The Loving Way Foundation, this auction item is a must-have for anyone who loves beauty, luxury, and a little self-care magic.
✨ Bid BIG and treat yourself to the beauty experience you deserve! ✨
$300 Gift Card - Heather Taylor Home
$90
Starting bid
Heather Taylor Home, established in 2013 by Los Angeles-based designer Heather Taylor, offers a charming collection of home goods and textiles that infuse everyday living with a celebratory touch. Their meticulously handcrafted linens, including tablecloths, napkins, and pillows, feature classic patterns like gingham, plaid, and stripes, brought to life with unexpected color palettes and playful scales. These high-quality, 100% cotton pieces are designed to elevate your home with both style and comfort.
We are pleased to offer a $300 gift card from Heather Taylor Home at our fundraiser auction. This gift card provides the perfect opportunity to enhance your living spaces with their delightful range of products, allowing you to mix and match designs to suit your personal aesthetic. Whether you're looking to refresh your dining area with a vibrant tablecloth or add cozy throw pillows to your living room, Heather Taylor Home's collection offers something for every taste.
Heather Taylor Home, established in 2013 by Los Angeles-based designer Heather Taylor, offers a charming collection of home goods and textiles that infuse everyday living with a celebratory touch. Their meticulously handcrafted linens, including tablecloths, napkins, and pillows, feature classic patterns like gingham, plaid, and stripes, brought to life with unexpected color palettes and playful scales. These high-quality, 100% cotton pieces are designed to elevate your home with both style and comfort.
We are pleased to offer a $300 gift card from Heather Taylor Home at our fundraiser auction. This gift card provides the perfect opportunity to enhance your living spaces with their delightful range of products, allowing you to mix and match designs to suit your personal aesthetic. Whether you're looking to refresh your dining area with a vibrant tablecloth or add cozy throw pillows to your living room, Heather Taylor Home's collection offers something for every taste.
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