Village Arts Theatre's Silent Auction

Nestled in the serene landscapes of Lake Arrowhead, this charming mountain retreat at 27385 Bernina Dr offers a perfect blend of comfort and nature. This four bedroom and three and a half bath home valued at $500 for the 2 nights, provides ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The main level features an open-concept custom kitchen with an island, seamlessly connecting to the living and family rooms, all centered around a cozy river rock fireplace. Step out onto the adjoining deck from the living room to enjoy the fresh mountain air—ideal for gatherings. The upper level boasts a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with a spa tub, dual vanity, and a home office space. Additional highlights include a main floor en suite bedroom, full-size laundry room, and a versatile basement level with a separate entrance. The property also offers a level front yard with a water feature, fenced dog run, ample parking, and coveted lake rights. Don't miss the opportunity to bid on this delightful mountain haven at our silent auction fundraiser.

Nestled in the serene landscapes of Lake Arrowhead, this charming mountain retreat at 27385 Bernina Dr offers a perfect blend of comfort and nature. This four bedroom and three and a half bath home valued at $500 for the 2 nights, provides ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The main level features an open-concept custom kitchen with an island, seamlessly connecting to the living and family rooms, all centered around a cozy river rock fireplace. Step out onto the adjoining deck from the living room to enjoy the fresh mountain air—ideal for gatherings. The upper level boasts a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with a spa tub, dual vanity, and a home office space. Additional highlights include a main floor en suite bedroom, full-size laundry room, and a versatile basement level with a separate entrance. The property also offers a level front yard with a water feature, fenced dog run, ample parking, and coveted lake rights. Don't miss the opportunity to bid on this delightful mountain haven at our silent auction fundraiser.

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