One guest crew spot for the Memorial Parade of Boats and Race! Includes lunch onboard a boat, and ticket for the Skipper's Reception and Auction! No sailing experience needed.
Grants entry to the party and auction after the Regatta.
Benefits:
- Name featured on the Sponsor Board
Benefits:
- Name featured on the Sponsor Board
- Two invitations to the Skipper’s Reception
Benefits:
- Sponsor’s banner will be flown from a boat
- One crew member on one of the racing boats
- Selected name placement on the event t-shirt
- Name featured on the event sponsor board
- Two invitations to the Skipper’s Reception
Benefits:
- Two invitations to attend the Skipper’s Reception
and the option of having one crew member on one of the racing boats
- Sponsor’s banner will be flown from a boat.
- Name placement on the PJYC web page and recognition in all media releases
- Selected name placement on the event t-shirt
- Scripted verbal recognition at the event
- Name featured prominently on the event sponsor
board
- Signage at the Skipper’s Reception
Benefits:
- Four invitations to attend the Skipper’s Reception
and one crew member on one of the racing boats
- Logo placement on the PJYC web page and recognition in all media releases
- Name placement on the PJYC web page and recognition in all media releases
- Selected logo placement on the event t-shirt
- Scripted verbal recognition at the event
- Company logo featured prominently on the event
sponsor board
Benefits:
-Presenting Sponsor of the Village Cup Regatta
- Six invitations to attend the Skipper’s Reception and one crew member on one of the racing boats
- Name engraved on the Village Cup Regatta trophy
- Prominent logo placement on the PJYC web page and recognition in all media releases
- Exclusive logo placement on the front of the event
t-shirts.
- Scripted verbal recognition at the event
- Company logo featured prominently on the event
sponsor board
- Premium vendor space at the event for romotional
use with premium signage at the Skipper’s Reception
Benefits:
- Overall Exclusive Event Recognition as the ‘Port Jefferson Village Cup Presented By…..’
- Name and Logos prominently featured on all materials and media.
- Other custom recognition available.
- Contact: [email protected]
