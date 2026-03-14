Village Improvement Society of Greater Idaho Falls

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Village Improvement Society of Greater Idaho Falls

About the memberships

Village Improvement Society of Greater Idaho Falls's Memberships

Pioneer
$25

Renews yearly on: December 30 at MST

This level introduces the members to civic engagement. Benefits include:

  • A VIS logo pin
  • Eligibility to vote and hold office/director/committee positions
  • Invitation to annual meeting and admission to member only activities
  • Admission to ticketed Society events at a reduced rate from general admission
Advocate
$100

Renews yearly on: December 30 at MST

This level builds the Society’s capacity to fulfill its mission. Benefits include:

  • A VIS logo pin
  • Eligibility to vote and hold office/director/committee positions
  • Invitation to annual meeting and admission to member only activities
  • Admission to ticketed Society events at a reduced rate from general admission
  • Invitation to pre-Lecture Series events
  • Special semi-annual breakfast invitation with ability to bring one (1) member guest
  • Complimentary admission to one Lecture Series event
Visionary
$500

Renews yearly on: December 30 at MST

This level helps drive the vision of the Society and fund our annual/strategic goals. Benefits include:

  • A VIS logo pin
  • Eligibility to vote and hold office/director/committee positions
  • Invitation to annual meeting and admission to member only activities
  • Admission to ticketed Society events at a reduced rate from general admission
  • Invitation to pre-Lecture Series events
  • Special semi-annual breakfast invitation with ability to bring one (1) member guest
  • Complimentary admission to one Lecture Series event
  • Complimentary admission to all Lecture Series events
  • Two guest passes for admission to Lecture Series events at membership rate
Founder
$1,000

Valid until December 30 at MST

Limited to 35 memberships. You are investing in the foundation of the Society and the reestablishment of the legacy of power uniting the women of our community and out shared commitment to civic and cultural progress. All above through Visionary level benefits plus:

  • A VIS logo pin
  • Eligibility to vote and hold office/director/committee positions
  • Invitation to annual meeting and admission to member only activities
  • Admission to ticketed Society events at a reduced rate from general admission
  • Invitation to pre-Lecture Series events
  • Special semi-annual breakfast invitation with ability to bring one (1) member guest
  • Complimentary admission to one Lecture Series event
  • Complimentary admission to the Annual Meeting
  • Recognition on Society website as a Founding Member of the Reinstatement of the Society
  • Renews at “Advocate” level
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