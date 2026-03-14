Village Improvement Society of Greater Idaho Falls's Memberships

Limited to 35 memberships. You are investing in the foundation of the Society and the reestablishment of the legacy of power uniting the women of our community and out shared commitment to civic and cultural progress. All above through Visionary level benefits plus:

A VIS logo pin

Eligibility to vote and hold office/director/committee positions

Invitation to annual meeting and admission to member only activities

Admission to ticketed Society events at a reduced rate from general admission

Invitation to pre-Lecture Series events

Special semi-annual breakfast invitation with ability to bring one (1) member guest

Complimentary admission to one Lecture Series event

Complimentary admission to the Annual Meeting

Recognition on Society website as a Founding Member of the Reinstatement of the Society

Renews at “Advocate” level