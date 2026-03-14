Village Improvement Society of Greater Idaho Falls's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 30 at MST
This level introduces the members to civic engagement. Benefits include:
Renews yearly on: December 30 at MST
This level builds the Society’s capacity to fulfill its mission. Benefits include:
Renews yearly on: December 30 at MST
This level helps drive the vision of the Society and fund our annual/strategic goals. Benefits include:
Valid until December 30 at MST
Limited to 35 memberships. You are investing in the foundation of the Society and the reestablishment of the legacy of power uniting the women of our community and out shared commitment to civic and cultural progress. All above through Visionary level benefits plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!