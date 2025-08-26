eventClosed

Street Sign Auction: Addison-Olmsted

auction.pickupLocation

27 Riverside Rd, Riverside, IL 60546, USA

1. Addison Road item
1. Addison Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for Joseph Addison (1672-1719), English essayist, critic, journalist, and statesman.

2. Akenside Road item
2. Akenside Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for Mark Akenside (1721-1770), English poet.

3. Arlington Road item
3. Arlington Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Added in the late 1920's, likely as a nod to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA, where many World War I soldiers and sailors were buried.

4. Barrypoint Road item
4. Barrypoint Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Widow Barry ran a tavern near the present intersection of 26th Street and Riverside Drive in the middle of the 19th century. The trail from her tavern southwest to Riverside Ford (later the Hoffman Dam) became known as Barry's Point Road. Olmsted used both the existing roadbed and the name when the village was laid out.

5. Bartram Road item
5. Bartram Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted. There were two Bartrams, John (1699-1777), credited with being the first American naturalist, and his son William (1739-1833), also a naturalist, who was thought by some even to surpass his father's talents.

6. Berkeley Road item
6. Berkeley Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Put in during the late 1920's, its namesake is unknown.

7. Blackhawk Road - Last remaining! item
7. Blackhawk Road - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted, likely borrowed from the area of present-day Haas, Miller, and Lafayette roads, which was shown on Olmsted's original plan as Black Hawk Grove, not belonging to the Riverside Improvement Company.


Black Hawk (1767-1838) was a Sauk Chief who led the Sauk and Fox in war against American settlers in 1832.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

8. Bloomingbank Road item
8. Bloomingbank Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted, who constructed the name from the physical location of the road. It was originally two words.

9. Blythe Road item
9. Blythe Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted, possibly for Walter Blith (flourished 1649) a pioneering English agricultural writer. There was also an Edward Blythe (1810-1873) who was an English zoologist, but there is nothing to suggest Olmsted knew of him.

10. Burling Road - Last remaining! item
10. Burling Road - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named for W. S. Burling, who served as village president from 1913-1922. It is the home of our beloved Library.

11. W. Burlington Street item
11. W. Burlington Street
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Olmsted took this name from the Chicago, Burlington, & Quincy Railroad (now the Burlington Northers), which the street parallels. Burlington is a city in Iowa.

12. Byrd Road item
12. Byrd Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Developed in the late 1920's, it honors Richard Evelyn Byrd (1888-1957), the American polar explorer.

13. Coonley Road - Last remaining! item
13. Coonley Road - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named for the Avery Coonley family that lived in Riverside from 1904-1920. Mr. Coonley was publisher of the Christian Science Monitor and held several county and local offices. Mrs. Coonley was a disciple of John Dewey and was prominent in the progressive education movement.


Last one - Don't miss out!

14. N. Cowley Road item
14. N. Cowley Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for Abraham Cowley (1618-1667), an English essayist and metaphysical poet.

15. S. Cowley Road item
15. S. Cowley Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for Abraham Cowley (1618-1667), an English essayist and metaphysical poet.

16. N. Delaplaine Road item
16. N. Delaplaine Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A name assigned by Olmsted, it means "of the plain" (or prairie) in French.

17. S. Delaplaine Road item
17. S. Delaplaine Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A name assigned by Olmsted, it means "of the plain" (or prairie) in French.

18. East Avenue item
18. East Avenue
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named for its location on the eastern end of the Wesencraft subdivision. Likely part of Barry's Point Road before the railroad was put in.

19. Eastgrove Road item
19. Eastgrove Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Olmsted derived this name from a stand of oaks where the present Blythe Park is. There is said to have been a corresponding "West Grove" - likely in the present Maplewood Road area.

20. Evelyn Road item
20. Evelyn Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for John Evelyn the Elder (1620-1706), and Englishman with a wide range of accomplishments including landscaping. He was also a jurist.

21. Fairbank Road item
21. Fairbank Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A descriptive name made up by Olmsted because of its character and location. The name was originally two words.

22. Forbes Road item
22. Forbes Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named for the family of John and Anne Forbes, who settled in what is now Riverside in 1836. They brought with them twenty children and relatives, some of whom remained until right before the Civil War.


Only the section of Forbes Road to the south of Forest Avenue was part of Olmsted's original plan, and it was not named at that time. It is shown on some older maps as connecting to the intersection of First and Forest via Parkview Terrace.


When the Golf Road right of way was blocked by construction of the zoo in 1926, Forbes Road was extended from Forest to 31st Street as a replacement.

23. Forest Avenue item
23. Forest Avenue
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Not part of Olmsted's plan, this street takes its name from the forested area it runs through by the river.

24. Gage Road - Last remaining! item
24. Gage Road - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for David A. Gage, who owned a large farm in the area when the Riverside Improvement Company began in 1870.


Gage was Treasurer of the City of Chicago and invested in the Riverside Improvement Company. He also founded the Chicago White Stockings.


Last one - Don't miss out!

25. Gatesby Road - Last remaining! item
25. Gatesby Road - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This is a spelling error. This road was named by Olmsted for the English naturalist Mark Catesby (1679?-1749) who did extensive work in America.


Last one - Don't miss out!

26. Golf Road item
26. Golf Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Put in by the Township of Riverside about 1904, it originally ran from Ridgewood north to 26th street where the clubhouse of the Riverside Golf Club once stood on the northeast corner. The clubhouse burned in 1918 and was rebuilt in its present location along Desplaines Avenue so the road was no longer needed. In 1926 most of its length was erased by construction of the zoo.

27. Groveland Avenue item
27. Groveland Avenue
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Part of Beebe's Central Subdivision ("Jim Town") which was not laid out by Olmsted. This is a constructed name, probably referring to the grove of trees directly to the north, in the then undeveloped Maplewood area.

28. Haas Avenue - Last remaining! item
28. Haas Avenue - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Part of the Cookville Subdivision, the name was borrowed from Haas Avenue directly across Ogden Avenue in Lyons. It is thought that Riverside's Haas Avenue was originally part of LaFayette Road.


Last one - Don't miss out!

29. Harlem Avenue item
29. Harlem Avenue
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Taken from Harlem, Illinois, which changed its name to Forest Park in 1907. The town was originally named by Henry Quick, a settler from Harlem, New York, who built a boarding house in 1856 to serve workers in the railroad yards there.

30. N. Herbert Road item
30. N. Herbert Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for George Herbert (1539-1633) an English metaphysical and devotional poet.

31. S. Herbert Road item
31. S. Herbert Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for George Herbert (1539-1633) an English metaphysical and devotional poet.

32. Herrick Road item
32. Herrick Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for Robert Herrick (1591-1675), English lyric poet.

33. Kent Road item
33. Kent Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Olmsted named this for William Kent (1684-1748), an English painter, sculptor, architect, and landscaper.

34. Kimbark Road - Last remaining! item
34. Kimbark Road - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A street in Beebe's Subdivision ("Jim Town") named for George M. Kimbark, early resident and leading citizen.


Last one - Don't miss out!

35. LaFayette Road - Last remaining! item
35. LaFayette Road - Last remaining!
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A street in the Cookville Subdivision named for Marquis Marie Joseph Parl Yves Roch Gilbert du Moiter de LaFayette (1757-1834), French soldier, statesman, and hero of the American Revolution.


Last one - Don't miss out!

36. Lawton Road item
36. Lawton Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for Bernadus and David Laughton who ran a trading post on the Chicago Portage and built a tavern in Riverside in 1827. Both died in 1833. Olmsted spelled the name "Lawton" on his map, but in most other historical sources it is spelled "Laughton."

37. Leesley Road item
37. Leesley Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Developed in the late 1920's this road was named for R. F. Leesley, village president from 1923-1925.

38. Lincoln Avenue item
38. Lincoln Avenue
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Part of Beebe's Central Subdivision ("Jim's Town"), this street honors Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), the 16th President of the United States.

39. Lionel Road item
39. Lionel Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted, but no positive identification has been made of the namesake. One possibility is John Lionel (1792-1882) a contemporary of Olmsted who was a noted English landscape painter, but there is no evidence to support this guess.

40. Longcommon Road item
40. Longcommon Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A name constructed by Olmsted to describe the area the road runs beside - - a long common. Olmsted spelled the name as two words.


The present Longcommon Road is built over the bed of the historic Barry's Point Road and the Green Bay Trail. The length of Longcommon running from Selborne Road to Harlem Avenue was known for a time as Riverside Drive until it was changed back to Longcommon in 1922.

41. Louden Road item
41. Louden Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for John Claudius Louden (1783-1843), an English horticultural writer and landscaper.

42. Maplewood Road item
42. Maplewood Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This area was developed in 1910. Olmsted's plan showed it as a park. It was known as Kimbark Woods for many years. It's present name was derived from the physical characteristics of the area.

43. Michaux Road item
43. Michaux Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for Andre Michaux (1746-1802), a French botanist sent by his government to study American flora.

44. Millbridge Road item
44. Millbridge Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Olmsted spelled this as two words. The road runs to the Lyons bridge where there was a mill built by Steven Forbes in the late 1830's.

45. Miller Road item
45. Miller Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named for a man named Mueller, who had a brewery at Miller and Ogden Avenue from 1856 to 1873. The spelling Mueller was sometimes still used at the turn of the century.

46. Northgate Court item
46. Northgate Court
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This was cut through to 26th street after Olmsted and Vaux designed the village to provide better access to North Riverside. When Westover was cut through at a later date, Northgate Court was closed off at 26th Street.

47. Northgate Road item
47. Northgate Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for its location at the north end of the village.

48. Northwood Road item
48. Northwood Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named by Olmsted for its physical characteristics. He originally spelled it as two words.

49. Nuttall Road item
49. Nuttall Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Olmsted named this road for Thomas Nuttall (1786-1859) a British (later American) botanist and ornithologist.

50. Olmsted Road item
50. Olmsted Road
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Named for Frederick Law Olmsted (1822-1903) co-designer of Riverside and America's foremost landscape architect. Olmsted originally designated this street as a continuation of Riverside Road.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing