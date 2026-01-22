Village Productions- Zentangle Workshops

Hosted by
About this event
"ZIA with a Seashell Focus"
Not a Village Productions Member
"ZIA with a Seashell Focus"
Village Productions Member, Discounted
"ZIA Small but Precious"
Not a Village Productions Member
"ZIA Small but Precious"
Village Productions Member, Discounted
"ZIA with a Seashell Focus" and "ZIA Small but Precious"
Not a Village Productions Member.
"ZIA with a Seashell Focus" and "ZIA Small but Precious"
Village Productions Member, discounted.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!