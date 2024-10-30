Village Reach LLC

Village Reach LLC

Village Reach Business Partners

Tier 1: The Community Builder
$250

Renews monthly

Annual shoutout via social media, website presence, quarterly collaboration calls, newsletter features, annual merch package
Tier 2: The Global Advocate
$500

Renews monthly

Tier 1 perks plus an invitation to join an expense-paid trip (excluding airfare) to a mission location of VR’s choosing, a VR travel kit, twice a year shoutouts on social media, & multiple newsletter features
Tier 3: The Legacy Leader
$1,000

Renews monthly

Tier 1 & 2 perks plus an invitation to an expense-paid trip (excluding airfare) to a mission location of your choosing, quarterly shoutouts on social media, & an invitation to our annual VR Team Retreat

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!