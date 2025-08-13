Vin Bin Campaign

Yearly Sponsor
$800

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

(Best Price) Includes: Your Company Logo and Advertisement in Monthly Print Newsletter Marlborough Mirror plus additional benefits: Quarterly Shout-out on WMCT-TV Facebook, Sponsorship Airing multiple times daily on Cable Television and on our 24/7 Internet Streaming Video.

Monthly Sponsor
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

All of the benefits of Yearly sponsorship, billed monthly. Includes: Your Company Logo and Advertisement in Monthly Print Newsletter Marlborough Mirror plus additional benefits: Quarterly Shout-out on WMCT-TV Facebook, Sponsorship Airing multiple times daily on Cable Television and on our 24/7 Internet Streaming Video.

Premium Yearly Sponsor
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Premium Sponsors receive all of the benefits of Yearly Sponsors PLUS: Swag bag of WMCT-TV Merchandise (Stainless Steel Tumbler, Coffee Mug, and Baseball Cap), LIVE Shout-outs during Live Broadcasts (High School Athletics including Annual Thanksgiving Football Broadcast, Labor Day Parade, and High School Graduation)

Premium Monthly Sponsorship
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Premium Sponsors receive all of the benefits of Yearly Sponsors PLUS: Swag bag of WMCT-TV Merchandise (Stainless Steel Tumbler, Coffee Mug, and Baseball Cap), LIVE Shout-outs during Live Broadcasts (High School Athletics including Annual Thanksgiving Football Broadcast, Labor Day Parade, and High School Graduation)

Quarterly Premium Sponsor
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Premium Sponsors receive all of the benefits of Yearly Sponsors PLUS: Swag bag of WMCT-TV Merchandise (Stainless Steel Tumbler, Coffee Mug, and Baseball Cap), LIVE Shout-outs during Live Broadcasts (High School Athletics including Annual Thanksgiving Football Broadcast, Labor Day Parade, and High School Graduation)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing