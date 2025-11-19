Vincennes Education Foundation Inc

Offered by

Vincennes Education Foundation Inc

About this shop

Vincennes Education Foundation Store

Little A item
Little A
$20

Plush version of the Lincoln High School mascot, Big A. Little A was designed and made by Build-A-Bear.

Alices Pennant item
Alices Pennant
$5

Show your school spirit with a school pennant.

*Comes with a dowel rod.


  • Material: Felt
  • Size: 5 inches H x 12 inches W
Alices Vinyl Sticker item
Alices Vinyl Sticker
$5
  • Matte finish
  • Vinyl material with a removable, adhesive backing
  • Custom shape
  • Individual stickers with oversized backing sheet
White Adams Coliseum T-Shirt (S-XL) item
White Adams Coliseum T-Shirt (S-XL)
$20

100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum T-Shirt S-XL

White Adams Coliseum T-Shirt (2XL and up) item
White Adams Coliseum T-Shirt (2XL and up)
$21

100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum T-Shirt 2XL and Up

Heather Gray Adams Coliseum Crewneck (S-XL) item
Heather Gray Adams Coliseum Crewneck (S-XL)
$25

100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Sweatshirt S-XL

Heather Gray Adams Coliseum Crewneck (2XL and up) item
Heather Gray Adams Coliseum Crewneck (2XL and up)
$27

100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Swatshirt 2XL and up

Heather Gray Adams Coliseum Hooded Sweatshirt (S-XL)
$30

100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Hooded SweatshirtS-XL

Heather Gray Adams Coliseum Hooded Sweatshirt (2XL and up)
$32

100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Hooded Sweatshirt 2XL and up

Adams Coliseum Tote Bag item
Adams Coliseum Tote Bag
$10

Canvas Tote 15x15

Standard Shipping
$10
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