Vincennes Education Foundation Store

About this shop
Plush version of the Lincoln High School mascot, Big A. Little A was designed and made by Build-A-Bear.
Show your school spirit with a school pennant.
*Comes with a dowel rod.
100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum T-Shirt S-XL
100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum T-Shirt 2XL and Up
100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Sweatshirt S-XL
100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Swatshirt 2XL and up
100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Hooded SweatshirtS-XL
100 Year Commemorative Adams Coliseum Hooded Sweatshirt 2XL and up
Canvas Tote 15x15
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!