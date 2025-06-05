Food Access LA's "Vine & Dine" Benefit Party

General Admission + Raffle Entry – Includes full access to the Vine & Dine experience—multi-course buffet by Chef Amanda Lanza, live music by Manila Sounds, games, and more—plus one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of our incredible grand prizes:



🇮🇹 A cooking class + lunch for 2 in Sicily at Anna Tasca Lanza (travel not included)

🍦 A walking food tour in Rome with Sophie Minchilli (travel not included)

🎟️ $200 toward an exclusive Biite Club drop event

👩‍🍳 A virtual cooking class for 6 with Alice Carbone Tench + cookbook

🔪 A set of vintage menu art prints from Vintage Menu Art

🧢 Tomatopalooza swag bag from Food Access LA



Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds support Food Access LA’s mission to feed communities and uplift small to mid-sized farms. 21+ only!