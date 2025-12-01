Vine & Vibes: Black Tie Gala (5th Anniversary Edition)

Experience the Vine & Vibes Gala at the highest level with our exclusive VIP package designed for comfort, convenience, and premium access.





VIP Includes:

Plated dinner service

Premium reserved seating near the stage for the best view of the program and live entertainment

Commemorative 5-Year Anniversary Journal (VIP-exclusive keepsake)

Access to the VIP Lounge (Silk Room) featuring private bar access and an elevated networking environment

VIP seating is arranged at tables of eight (8) guests

We will do our best to honor seating requests for VIP guests. Seating requests may be submitted during registration and will be accommodated based on availability.