Vine & Vibes: Black Tie Gala (5th Anniversary Edition)

Hosted by
About this event
Experience the Vine & Vibes Gala at the highest level with our exclusive VIP package designed for comfort, convenience, and premium access.
VIP Includes:
We will do our best to honor seating requests for VIP guests. Seating requests may be submitted during registration and will be accommodated based on availability.
VIP Includes:
We will do our best to honor seating requests for VIP guests. Seating requests may be submitted during registration and will be accommodated based on availability.
Enjoy full access to the Vine & Vibes Gala with delicious buffet dining and open seating options.
General Admission Includes:
A great option for guests who want to enjoy the elegance and excitement of the evening.
Enjoy full access to the Vine & Vibes Gala with delicious buffet dining and open seating options.
General Admission Includes:
A great option for guests who want to enjoy the elegance and excitement of the evening.
Logo placement on:
Logo placement on:
Logo placement on:
Logo placement on:
Showcase your brand with the highest-visibility placements in our Vine & Vibes 5-Year Anniversary Commemorative Journal. Premium locations ensure your message is seen first and remembered most.
Premium positions include:
These exclusive placements offer unmatched visibility and are ideal for corporate sponsors, businesses, community partners, and premium supporters who want maximum exposure.
Make a bold impression with a full-page, full-color advertisement in our commemorative journal. Perfect for businesses, organizations, fraternity/sorority chapters, churches, and families who want to pay tribute or promote their services.
Includes:
A great value option for businesses and supporters who want visibility while staying within budget. Your half-page ad provides space for announcements, logos, services, or congratulatory messages.
Includes:
An affordable way to support the gala and be featured in our printed program. Ideal for supporters, individuals, Greek chapters, and community partners offering well-wishes or brief promotions.
Includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!