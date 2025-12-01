Trailblazers Impact Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Trailblazers Impact Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Vine & Vibes: Black Tie Gala (5th Anniversary Edition)

410 W English Rd Suite A251

High Point, NC 27262, USA

Early Bird VIP
$225
Available until Jan 31

Experience the Vine & Vibes Gala at the highest level with our exclusive VIP package designed for comfort, convenience, and premium access.


VIP Includes:

  • Plated dinner service
  • Premium reserved seating near the stage for the best view of the program and live entertainment
  • Commemorative 5-Year Anniversary Journal (VIP-exclusive keepsake)
  • Access to the VIP Lounge (Silk Room) featuring private bar access and an elevated networking environment
  • VIP seating is arranged at tables of eight (8) guests

We will do our best to honor seating requests for VIP guests. Seating requests may be submitted during registration and will be accommodated based on availability.

VIP
$250
Early Bird General Admission
$150
Available until Jan 31

Enjoy full access to the Vine & Vibes Gala with delicious buffet dining and open seating options.

General Admission Includes:

  • Buffet-style dinner
  • Open seating in the General Admission dining space
  • Access to the cash bar
  • Full access to the main program and live entertainment

A great option for guests who want to enjoy the elegance and excitement of the evening.

General Admission
$185

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Brand Recognition

Logo placement on:

  • Event signage
  • Gala program
  • Website sponsor page

Commemorative Journal Benefits

  • Full-page, full-color ad
  • Logo included in sponsor listing

VIP Experience

  • One (1) VIP table with seating for eight
  • VIP check-in access
  • Plated dinner

Digital Benefits

  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Logo featured in the sponsor reel presented at the event
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Brand Recognition

Logo placement on:

  • Event signage
  • Gala program

Commemorative Journal Benefits

  • Half-page, full-color ad
  • Logo included in sponsor listing

VIP Experience

  • Four (4) VIP Tickets
  • VIP check-in access
  • Plated dinner

Digital Benefits

  • Social media acknowledgment
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Brand Recognition

Logo placement on:

  • Event signage
  • Gala program

Commemorative Journal Benefits

  • Quarter-page, full-color ad

VIP Experience

  • Two (2) VIP Tickets
  • VIP check-in access
  • Plated dinner

Digital Benefits

  • Social media acknowledgment
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Brand Recognition

Logo placement on:

  • Event signage
  • Gala program

Commemorative Journal Benefits

  • Business Card Ad, full-color ad

VIP Experience

  • One (1) VIP Tickets
  • VIP check-in access
  • Plated dinner

Digital Benefits

  • Social media acknowledgment
Commemorative Journal Ad - Inside Cover (Front & Back Cover)
$750

Showcase your brand with the highest-visibility placements in our Vine & Vibes 5-Year Anniversary Commemorative Journal. Premium locations ensure your message is seen first and remembered most.

Premium positions include:

  • Inside Front Cover
  • Inside Back Cover
  • Center Spread (2-page feature)

These exclusive placements offer unmatched visibility and are ideal for corporate sponsors, businesses, community partners, and premium supporters who want maximum exposure.

Commemorative Journal Ad - Full Page
$250

Make a bold impression with a full-page, full-color advertisement in our commemorative journal. Perfect for businesses, organizations, fraternity/sorority chapters, churches, and families who want to pay tribute or promote their services.

Includes:

  • Full-page display area
  • Prime interior placement
  • Full-color printing
Commemorative Journal Ad - Half Page
$150

A great value option for businesses and supporters who want visibility while staying within budget. Your half-page ad provides space for announcements, logos, services, or congratulatory messages.

Includes:

  • Half-page horizontal layout
  • Full-color printing
Commemorative Journal Ad - Quarter Page
$100

An affordable way to support the gala and be featured in our printed program. Ideal for supporters, individuals, Greek chapters, and community partners offering well-wishes or brief promotions.

Includes:

  • Quarter-page vertical display
  • Full-color printing

