Vine of Hope - Kids

About this event
Uganda
Our brother is a bright and hardworking 19-year-old with a deep love for animals, reading, and athletics.
Our sister is a smart, humble, and hardworking 12-year-old girl born in February. Nambi lights up the home with her love for dancing, singing, and playing netball and basketball.
She enjoys reading in her free time and dreams of becoming both a teacher and a soldier—roles that speak to her strength, discipline, and desire to help others. Her favorite colors are red, white, and pink, and she’s always eager to learn and grow.
One of her current needs is more knickers, and we’re working to make sure all the children have the essentials they deserve. Nambi continues to inspire us all with her determination and sweet spirit!
We introduce 18-year-old Luwazo Haruna, born on July 31st. Luwazo loves football, volleyball, and his favorite colors, pink and brown.
He considers becoming a bank manager, and his spirit of service truly shines.
The Vine of Hope director describes Luwazo as “collective,” a young man who embodies a spirit of service to others.
Our sister, Mariam, is a vibrant 14-year-old with a passion for storytelling and dancing.
Her favorite colors are pink and yellow, and she dreams of becoming a teacher someday.
Nangobi is known for being an excellent cook and for her playful and lively spirit, always bringing joy to those around her.
We’re so proud of her talents and aspirations, and we’re committed to supporting her journey toward achieving her dreams.
At 14 years old, Mwogozi is a vibrant young girl whose favorite colors—green, pink, and orange—reflect the bright energy she brings to every space she enters.
Whether she’s playing netball, tending the garden, or cooking up something delicious, Mwogozi shines with quiet strength and determination.
She’s also a talented runner and dreams of becoming a lawyer one day.
Though one of her current needs is simply to have more personal items like clothes, her spirit remains grounded and hopeful.
With your continued support, Mwogozi is not only imagining a better future—she’s preparing to build it.
Meet Nakato, a bright and cheerful 12-year-old whose favorite colors—pink and yellow—perfectly reflect her warm and sunny spirit.
A natural storyteller with a beautiful singing voice, Nakato loves to read, run, and play with her toys, often bringing joy and laughter to those around her.
She’s deeply polite, thoughtful, and dreams of becoming a lawyer one day—a goal we believe she’s more than capable of achieving.
Thank you for helping young girls like Nakato feel seen, supported, and inspired to reach for their future.
Our brother is a joyful and resilient 12-year-old with a heart full of dreams and a song always ready to be sung.
His favorite colors—light blue, pink, and orange—reflect the brightness he brings to life, whether he’s playing football, dancing, or singing gospel music.
Waiswa is deeply thoughtful, often found reading books in his free time. He dreams big—with hopes of becoming a police officer, a farmer, and even a bank manager someday.
Despite living with sickle cell disease, Waiswa’s spirit remains strong and full of hope. Thanks to your support, he continues to grow, thrive, and shine.
Meet twelve-year-old Safina is a loving and caring young girl whose favorite colors—brown and blue—reflect her calm and steady presence.
She enjoys quiet moments with a good book or watching television, and she especially loves to dance.
Safina dreams of becoming a nurse, a calling that matches her nurturing spirit and desire to help others.
With no major challenges noted at this time, she continues to grow in confidence and grace. Thanks to your support, Safina is building a future rooted in compassion and purpose.
Here is our 13-year-old brother (in 2025), born in March. He is known for his kind nature and strong work ethic, always approaching life with a positive spirit and a willingness to do his best.
Lubale enjoys spending his time playing football and volleyball, and he has a growing curiosity about rockets and how things work. His favorite colors are pink and green, reflecting his bright and lively personality. He is especially talented in both football and dancing, where his energy and joy truly shine.
Looking ahead, Lubale carries meaningful dreams for his future. He hopes to become a farmer, staying connected to the land, while also aspiring to become a doctor so he can help others in his community.
At this time, he faces no significant challenges and continues to grow as a hardworking and promising young boy.
Meet our brother of 11-years (in 2025), born in February. He is known for his humility and gentle nature, carrying himself with kindness and a quiet strength that stands out.
Makanika enjoys reading and playing football, with a special love for books that continues to shape his curiosity and learning. His favorite colors are red and yellow, reflecting his bright and spirited personality. Reading is not only a hobby for him but also one of his greatest talents.
Looking toward the future, Makanika dreams of becoming a lawyer, inspired by a desire to learn, grow, and stand up for others.
Despite life's inevitable challenges, he remains a dedicated and hopeful young boy who continues to grow and shine.
At 11 years old in 2026, Tuwaha is a lively and playful boy born in November, bringing energy and joy wherever he goes. His bright personality is reflected in his favorite colors—blue, brown, and yellow—and in the way he engages with the world around him.
Tuwaha loves being active. Whether he’s playing football, volleyball, or swimming, he enjoys movement, teamwork, and fun. Among his talents, football stands out as something he both enjoys and excels in.
He carries a simple yet heartfelt dream for his future: to become a driver—perhaps one day helping transport and serve Vine of Hope volunteers. It’s a dream rooted in connection, service, and being part of something meaningful.
Tuwaha is especially known for his playful spirit, which brings lightness and joy to those around him. At this time, no specific challenges have been identified, allowing him the space to grow, explore, and continue being the cheerful child he is.
At age 9 (in 2025) our sister is bright, friendly, and full of life, Aisha is an amazing young girl who brings warmth to those around her. She has a naturally kind spirit and easily connects with others, making her presence both joyful and comforting.
She enjoys staying active through netball, swimming, and running, and she expresses herself beautifully through singing—one of her special talents. Aisha is drawn to vibrant colors like blue, black, and orange, reflecting her lively and expressive personality.
Aisha dreams of a future where she can care for others. She hopes to become a doctor or a nurse, inspired by a desire to help and heal those in need. At this time, she faces no specific challenges and continues to grow, learn, and shine each day.
Meet our 12-year-old sister (in 2025), born in December. She is known for her caring heart and respectful nature, quietly embodying kindness in the way she relates to others.
She finds joy in movement and expression, especially through dancing—her natural talent—as well as playing basketball and netball. Mariam is drawn to warm and earthy colors like yellow, brown, and black, and she enjoys music that adds rhythm and inspiration to the Vine of Hope days.
Looking ahead, Mariam dreams of becoming a doctor or a nurse, guided by her desire to care for and support others. At this time, she faces no specific challenges and continues to grow as a thoughtful, compassionate young girl with a bright future ahead.
Musa is an energetic and spirited young boy who finds joy in movement and play. He especially loves football—both as a hobby and as something he dreams of pursuing in the future. Whether on the field or running in athletics, he is happiest when he’s active. Born in May, he is currently 11 (in 2025).
He is drawn to bright and lively colors like pink, green, and red, reflecting his vibrant personality. Alongside his love for sports, Musa also enjoys dancing, a natural talent that adds to his expressive and joyful nature.
Musa dreams of becoming a footballer one day, inspired by his passion for the game. At this time, no specific challenges have been identified, and he continues to grow as a playful, determined, and enthusiastic young boy.
Playful and full of life, Hasim is a joyful young boy who brings energy wherever he goes. His cheerful spirit and love for fun make him a delight to be around. In April of 2026, he will turn 10 years old.
He enjoys spending his time playing football and reading, balancing both activity and learning. His favorite colors—purple and black—reflect a bold and expressive personality. Hasim also shines creatively through his talents in dancing and singing.
Looking ahead, Hasim dreams of becoming either a doctor or a lawyer, showing both compassion and a strong sense of purpose in how he imagines his future.
At this time, no specific challenges have been identified, allowing him to continue growing, learning, and enjoying his childhood with curiosity and joy.
Our sister is a humble and gentle young girl who, at 11 years old in 2025, is growing with quiet strength and grace. Born in February, she carries a calm and thoughtful presence that is felt by those around her.
She enjoys staying active and engaged through swimming, netball, and basketball, finding joy both in movement and teamwork. Tahayia is drawn to rich, natural colors like brown, green, and dark blue, and she enjoys music. Dancing is one of her special talents, allowing her to express herself with confidence and joy.
Looking toward the future, Tahayia holds big and meaningful dreams. She hopes to become a policewoman or a businesswoman—paths that reflect both strength and independence. One of the current challenges she faces is a need for more knickers, a simple but important necessity for her daily comfort and well-being.
Despite this, Tahayia remains humble and resilient, continuing to grow into a thoughtful and determined young girl with a bright future ahead.
Our brother is a quiet and humble young boy who, at just 5 years old in 2025, is in the early stages of discovering the world around him. Born in September, he carries a gentle presence and a calm nature that makes him especially endearing.
He enjoys the simple joys of childhood, especially playing with toys, where his imagination can grow and unfold. His favorite colors—yellow and green—reflect a bright and hopeful spirit. As he continues to grow, his unique talents are still beginning to emerge.
Even at a young age, Masudi shares a beautiful dream: he would like to become a doctor one day. This early aspiration hints at a caring heart and a future desire to help others.
Currently, Masudi faces a need for clothing, an important support that would help provide comfort and confidence as he grows. Through it all, he remains a gentle, quiet child with so much potential ahead of him.
Our youngest brother is 5 years old in 2025, born in November, just beginning his journey of growth and discovery. At this early stage of life, his world is filled with simple moments—play, movement, and curiosity about everything around him.
He enjoys playing freely, exploring his environment in the natural way children do. Among his emerging gifts, dancing already shines as a special talent, offering a joyful way for him to express himself.
Moghan’s path comes with some challenges. He experiences difficulty with hearing and also has issues affecting his eyes, which can make daily life more complex. With the right care and support, these challenges can be gently met, helping him engage more fully with the world around him.
Though his dreams are not yet fully formed, Moghan holds a quiet potential—one that, with love and support, can grow in beautiful and unexpected ways.
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