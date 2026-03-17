Vine of Hope - Kids

Our sister is a smart, humble, and hardworking 12-year-old girl born in February. Nambi lights up the home with her love for dancing, singing, and playing netball and basketball.





She enjoys reading in her free time and dreams of becoming both a teacher and a soldier—roles that speak to her strength, discipline, and desire to help others. Her favorite colors are red, white, and pink, and she’s always eager to learn and grow.





One of her current needs is more knickers, and we’re working to make sure all the children have the essentials they deserve. Nambi continues to inspire us all with her determination and sweet spirit!