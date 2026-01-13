Business Options – 2026

About this event
(to showcase your business, share information, or sell items. Rental covers a table from 12p-3p. You are responsible for your product, set-up, and clean-up.VINS will provide the table and 2 chairs.)
Table Rental is $50
Will require an electrical outlet
Full Page $100 (size 4.5w X 7.5h)
Half Page $50 (size 4.5w X 3.5h)
Category of Your Choice - $150Most Agile Best Singing Voice A Pooch Who Can Smooch Clever K-9 Tricks Best Fetcher Best Smile
c
(Sponsor's name appears on all advertising, on the winner's certificate the day of the show, and in a free full page ad in the Dog Show Program.)
Yes, I would like to sponsor the following category: (please circle one)
Mystery Mutt
Best Dressed “Ear”resistable Ears
Most Photogenic Dog Best Hair
Most Obedient
Best Dancing Dog
Sponsor Best In Show
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!