Volunteers In Northampton Schools Inc

Hosted by

Volunteers In Northampton Schools Inc

About this event

Business Options – 2026

380 Elm St Back

Northampton, MA 01060, USA

🧺 Vendor Table Fee item
🧺 Vendor Table Fee
$50

(to showcase your business, share information, or sell items. Rental covers a table from 12p-3p. You are responsible for your product, set-up, and clean-up.VINS will provide the table and 2 chairs.)

Table Rental is $50
Will require an electrical outlet

Full Size add
$100

Full Page $100 (size 4.5w X 7.5h)

Half Page
$50

Half Page $50 (size 4.5w X 3.5h)

Sponsor A Category of Your Choice - $150
$150

Category of Your Choice - $150Most Agile Best Singing Voice A Pooch Who Can Smooch Clever K-9 Tricks Best Fetcher Best Smile
c

(Sponsor's name appears on all advertising, on the winner's certificate the day of the show, and in a free full page ad in the Dog Show Program.)

Yes, I would like to sponsor the following category: (please circle one)

Mystery Mutt

Best Dressed “Ear”resistable Ears

Most Photogenic Dog Best Hair
Most Obedient
Best Dancing Dog

Sponsor Best In show.
$250

Sponsor Best In Show

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!