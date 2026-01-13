Business Options – 2026

Category of Your Choice - $150Most Agile Best Singing Voice A Pooch Who Can Smooch Clever K-9 Tricks Best Fetcher Best Smile

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(Sponsor's name appears on all advertising, on the winner's certificate the day of the show, and in a free full page ad in the Dog Show Program.)

Yes, I would like to sponsor the following category: (please circle one)

Mystery Mutt

Best Dressed “Ear”resistable Ears

Most Photogenic Dog Best Hair

Most Obedient

Best Dancing Dog