Vintage Wheels, Inc.'s Shirt Sales
Short Sleeve T-shirt (S-1XL)
$20
Short sleeve t-shirt (S-1XL)
Short sleeve t-shirt (S-1XL)
Long Sleeve Shirt (S-1XL)
$25
Long sleeve shirt (S-1XL)
Long sleeve shirt (S-1XL)
Crew Neck Sweatshirt (S-1XL)
$35
Crew neck sweatshirt (S-1XL)
Crew neck sweatshirt (S-1XL)
2XL-4XL additional cost
$3
Additional cost for 2XL-4XL shirt
Additional cost for 2XL-4XL shirt
Add a donation for Vintage Wheels, Inc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!