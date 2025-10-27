Vinyl Cutting

Hosted by
About this event
10 left!
If you are not an active Hacksburg member and plan on making something out of vinyl.
10 left!
If you are an active Hacksburg member and plan on making something out of vinyl.
10 left!
If you are not an active Hacksburg member and are not planning on making something out of vinyl.
10 left!
If you are an active Hacksburg member and are not planning on making something out of vinyl.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!